U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service Drops 'Anti-Trans' Case Against Comedian Graham Linehan

At the beginning of September, British comedian and screenwriter Graham Linehan was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport for the "crime" of posting "gender critical" posts.

At the time, Linehan wrote, "In a country where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control, where women are assaulted and harassed every time they gather to speak, the state had mobilised five armed officers to arrest a comedy writer for this tweet. I am not making this up."

The police cited a handful of posts, including one that read "If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls."

Linehan ended up in the hospital with high blood pressure because of it.

Today, Linehan reported that the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case against him.

The police have informed my lawyers that I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow in September. After a successful hearing to get my bail conditions lifted (one which the police officer in charge of the case didn't even bother to attend) the Crown… — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) October 20, 2025

The entire post reads:

The police have informed my lawyers that I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow in September. After a successful hearing to get my bail conditions lifted (one which the police officer in charge of the case didn't even bother to attend) the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case. With the aid of the Free Speech Union, I still aim to hold the police accountable for what is only the latest attempt to silence and suppress gender critical voices on behalf of dangerous and disturbed men.

Here's more:

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan has said that police have informed his lawyers that he will face "no further action" after being arrested in London on suspicion of inciting violence over social media posts about trans issues. In a post on social media, the 57-year-old said that the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case. Mr Linehan was arrested at Heathrow Airport last month on suspicion of inciting violence. He had just arrived in Britain from Arizona in the United States.

The Free Speech Union vowed to defend Linehan from the charges, calling the arrest "unlawful."

Linehan and the Free Speech Union do not plan to let this go, however. In a statement on social media, the Free Speech Union wrote, "Throughout this probe, the police have behaved like activists, not impartial upholders of the law. Last week, FSU lawyers had to take the Met Police to court to get their illegal ban on Graham contacting any trans-identifying male dropped. The Met didn’t even show up to the hearing. Rather than inviting Graham for an interview in September, the Met sent five armed police officers to arrest him at Heathrow airport.So, we’re not stopping here. Police forces cannot continue to suppress lawful free speech without facing consequences. We’ve instructed a top flight team of lawyers to sue the Met for wrongful arrest, among other things. Graham deserves an apology but, more importantly, the police need to be taught a lesson that they cannot allow themselves to be continually manipulated by woke activists."

