Former Trump Advisor John Bolton Is In Deep Trouble
This College Is Facing Massive Civil Rights Complaint for Harassing, Silencing Conservativ...
Whoa, Trump Just Threatened to Kill Hamas
VIP
Daniel Dale Has No Need to Correct Democrats on CNN, and the AP...
Hundreds of Wisconsin Educators Were Investigated for Sexual Misconduct
Zohran Mamdani Has No Opinions on Disarming Hamas
John Fetterman Is the Last Sane Democrat, So His Party Wants to Oust...
VIP
Second Amendment Foundation Goes to Bat for Student's Fourth Amendment Rights
VIP
Johns Hopkins Pushes Gun Control As Only Solution to Violence
Judge Rejects Trans Athlete’s Bid to Dismiss Landmark Supreme Court Case
VIP
Secretary McMahon Says Schumer Shutdown Proves U.S. Can Do Without the Department of...
AOC Calls for 'Air That Is Drinkable' During CNN Town Hall Appearance
Stellantis Says It Will Invest $13 Billion to Grow in the United States
U.S. Coast Guard Has Seized 100,000 Pounds of Cocaine Since August
Tipsheet

You Are the Carbon They Want to Reduce: Sandwiches in the UK Now Come With a Daily Carbon Allowance Score

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 16, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Scott Mayerowitz

It took only about 80 years for the UK to go from "Keep Calm and Carry On" to full-blown Orwellian Big Brother. The nation plans to institute a digital ID to "help tackle illegal migration, make accessing government services easier, and enable wider efficiencies."

Advertisement

What it is, really, is a backdoor way to have control over every aspect of the lives of everyday Britons, including what they eat.

Case in point, food in the UK is now labeled with how much of someone's "daily dietary carbon allowance" is used up by eating that item.

A sandwich is 8.1% of our "daily allowance."

The score will be attached to digital IDs. The Left has made it very clear they want to limit what, and how much, we eat in order to "save the planet."

This is a great way to do that.

Those same Leftists will, of course, be exempt from such rules.

We are the carbon they want to reduce.

Recommended

Former Trump Advisor John Bolton Is In Deep Trouble Jeff Charles
Advertisement

You'll need to choose between food, work, and heating your home. It'll be a glorious, environmentalist utopia.

Digital ID must be opposed at every turn. Nothing good comes of it.

And the UK is the trial balloon. They're trying this there, before implementing it everywhere. Including here in America.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Trump Advisor John Bolton Is In Deep Trouble Jeff Charles
Whoa, Trump Just Threatened to Kill Hamas Jeff Charles
Kamala 2028!!! Kurt Schlichter
What the Hell Happened to the Dems on CNN Last Night? Matt Vespa
Abigail Spanberger Isn't Going to Like This Video Montage Going Viral on Social Media Jeff Charles
Hundreds of Wisconsin Educators Were Investigated for Sexual Misconduct Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Former Trump Advisor John Bolton Is In Deep Trouble Jeff Charles
Advertisement