You Are the Carbon They Want to Reduce: Sandwiches in the UK Now Come With a Daily Carbon Allowance Score

It took only about 80 years for the UK to go from "Keep Calm and Carry On" to full-blown Orwellian Big Brother. The nation plans to institute a digital ID to "help tackle illegal migration, make accessing government services easier, and enable wider efficiencies."

Advertisement

What it is, really, is a backdoor way to have control over every aspect of the lives of everyday Britons, including what they eat.

Case in point, food in the UK is now labeled with how much of someone's "daily dietary carbon allowance" is used up by eating that item.

A sandwich is 8.1% of our "daily allowance."

WE'RE GIVING CARBON SCORES NOW TO OUR SANDWICHES?



"Eating this uses 8.1% of your Daily Dietary Carbon Allowance"



How long before this score is attached to your Digital I.D?



I have no words.

This country is f**ked.



[📷@SuperMad6gazil] pic.twitter.com/6i39XTmErQ — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) October 15, 2025

The score will be attached to digital IDs. The Left has made it very clear they want to limit what, and how much, we eat in order to "save the planet."

This is a great way to do that.

Those same Leftists will, of course, be exempt from such rules.

The real carbon allowance is 0. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) October 15, 2025

We are the carbon they want to reduce.

You'll need to choose between food & getting to work pic.twitter.com/R09KZn5PXQ — Atix. (@riabehan) October 15, 2025

You'll need to choose between food, work, and heating your home. It'll be a glorious, environmentalist utopia.

This is why we must say no to digital ID. If we don’t and we end up having to buy everything using digital currency, once you’ve used up your carbon allowance, your money will get turned off. For food, for clothes, for Travel, and whatever else they don’t want you to have. https://t.co/irevtNb7H6 — Sophie Bennett UK (@SophieBennettUK) October 16, 2025

Digital ID must be opposed at every turn. Nothing good comes of it.

And the UK is the trial balloon. They're trying this there, before implementing it everywhere. Including here in America.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.