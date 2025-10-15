Clarence Thomas Wrecks Another Race Argument at SCOTUS
Tipsheet

Dems Question Legality of President Trump Helping Americans Weather the Schumer Shutdown

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 15, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Schumer Shutdown has lasted two weeks now, thanks to the Democratic Party's insistence on providing trillions in spending for illegal immigrants' taxpayer-funded healthcare (and a slew of other Leftist pet causes).

There are some very serious real-world consequences to the Democrats' refusal to reopen the government, including the WIC program -- which provides women and young children with food -- running out of funding and our troops not being paid.

President Trump has worked to address these concerns. He authorized the use of tariff revenue to keep WIC funding going and ordered our troops to be paid today.

But Democrats have decided to use Americans as pawns and are threatening to sue the Trump administration for feeding families and paying the brave men and women of our armed forces.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also slammed Democrats.

The entire post reads:

So President Trump took action by using tariff revenue to fund the women, infants, and children program and his Commander in Chief authority to ensure our troops get paid.

But now the radical Democrats are going to sue to stop the President from paying our troops and protecting vulnerable Americans?

They’re despicable and heartless!

According to Axios, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson defended the move to pay our troops, saying, "If the Democrats want to go to court and challenge troops being paid, bring it."

Axios also admitted that House Democrats know suing the Trump administration over this would be a "massive political headache" for Democrats facing reelection in battleground districts. "The legality is questionable, but politically I hope Democrats don't do it," said one anonymous lawmaker.

That's the Democratic Party for you.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MILITARY

