Tipsheet

Christianity Is Surging in the United States

Amy Curtis
October 15, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Gero Breloer

The other day, we told you how fewer teens and young adults are identifying as trans, and while there's a small grain of thought to be had with that shift, it's a reason to be optimistic.

There's also a surge of Christianity in the United States, according to several sources.

The increase in Bible sales is up 41.6% since 2022, while both app downloads (up almost 80%) and Christian music consumption (up by 50%) have increased since 2019.

Some on social media noted this shows a rise in the consumer side of Christianity, and expressed hope it would translate into deeper Christianity.

Those metrics do exist.

Pew Research shows that the number of people who identify as "religiously unaffiliated" has leveled off after rising rapidly for decades. 62% of American adults say they are Christian, while 29% fall into the "religiously unaffiliated" group. Protestantism is the largest group of Christians, with 40% of respondents identifying with one of those denominations. 19% are Catholic and 3% are some other Christian denomination. Of the 29% who are unaffiliated, 5% are atheist, 6% are agnostic, and 19% have no particular religious belief system.

Other metrics of religious faith remain steady. 44% of adults report praying at least once a day, a figure that has held steady since 2021. The overwhelming majority of Americans also hold spiritual outlooks, including 86% of people who believe humans have a soul, 83% who believe in God or a "universal spirit," 79% who believe in a spiritual world beyond the natural one, and 70% who believe in heaven or hell.

The Barna Group reports that church attendance is up among Gen Z and millennials, writing, "The typical Gen Z churchgoer now attends 1.9 weekends per month, while Millennial churchgoers average 1.8 times—a steady upward shift since the lows seen during the pandemic." They also report that men have a higher rate of regular church attendance, with 43% of men attending weekly compared to 36% of women. Additionally, married dads with children under the age of 18 show up at church most frequently.

In 2024, the Southern Baptist Convention, America's largest denomination, reported over a quarter of a million baptisms. Alpha, a course focused on Christian fellowship and exploration that started in 1977, also reported that more than two million people participated in the program last year.

