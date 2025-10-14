New Study Shows 'Trans Identification' Among Youth Is in a Freefall

For years, those who objected to trans ideology and radical trans activism warned that the sudden explosion of "trans identifying" kids was really a social contagion. Being "trans" was the latest political and social fad -- often pushed on kids by celebrities, politicians, and educators -- and many of them were not actually suffering from gender dysphoria.

The Left insisted we were just being bigots and that we were doing harm to youth by denying their "trans identities" and "true selves." They told us -- and many concerned parents -- that "trans" kids would commit suicide if we didn't get them dangerous puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and "gender affirming" surgery that left kids mutilated, sexually dysfunctional, and sterile.

Turns out, we were right all along. New data show that trans identification among young people is in a free fall:

1/ NEW: trans identification is in free fall among the young



(h/t @FIRE data in particular) pic.twitter.com/i0Z1BNcWG8 — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

Meanwhile, gay and lesbian identities has remained steady while heterosexuality has increased.

2/ Non-conforming sexual identity (queer, questioning, etc) is also in sharp decline.



Gay and lesbian are stable while heterosexuality has rebounded by around 10 points since 2023. pic.twitter.com/fKD4G1rwi5 — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

Among incoming freshmen, the rate of "trans and queer" students was less than the senior class, an inverse of just a few short years ago.

3/ Not only this, but freshmen in 2024-25 were less trans and queer than seniors whereas it was the reverse when BTQ+ identity was surging in 2022-23.



This suggests that gender/sexual non-conformity will continue to fall. pic.twitter.com/pTW3HcRIhU — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

It's very likely that the non-conformity will continue to fall.

The big question is: why? Why the sudden reversal?

It's not from a shift to religion or conservatism.

4/ What explains the sudden reversal of trans and queer? It’s not because the kids became less woke, more religious or more conservative.



Those beliefs remained stable throughout the 2020s. pic.twitter.com/7GaSpfvATY — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

There are some answers in our improved mental health care.

5/ Is it improved mental health? Yes, in part. Less anxious and, especially, depressed, students is linked with a smaller share identifying as trans, queer or bisexual. pic.twitter.com/mvVH3P2GFm — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

A big factor was the pandemic.

6/ But not entirely. Mental illness fell after the pandemic but the sexuality and gender shifts happened at least a year later.



All groups, including LGBT, got less mentally ill after the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/doWQ1ChJmw — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

Which makes sense. People were stuck at home, isolated from seeing loved ones in person, and resorted to being perpetually online in the name of "safety."

This is just another bit of evidence that the COVID lockdowns did far more harm than good.

7/ The decline in anxiety and depression occurred within trans, bisexual and queer groups as much as among others. So it wasn’t the case that most of those who solved their emotional problems became heterosexual. pic.twitter.com/rpU8G6fsAr — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

Letting people work and socialize like normal helps improve mental health. Imagine that.

8/ The fall of trans and queer seems most similar to the fading of a fashion or trend. It happened largely independently of shifts in political beliefs and social media use, though improved mental health played a role. pic.twitter.com/KCKzrO3hYc — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

It was always a social contagion.

Here's more from Kaufmann:

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), which conducts a large annual survey of US undergraduates, polled over 60,000 students in 2025. My analysis of the raw data shows that in that year, just 3.6% of respondents identified as a gender other than male or female. By comparison, the figure was 5.2% in 2024 and 6.8% in both 2022 and 2023. In other words, the share of trans-identified students has effectively halved in just two years. This trend is especially marked in elite institutions. Andover Phillips Academy in suburban Boston surveys over three-quarters of its students annually. In 2023, 9.2% identified as neither male nor female. This year, that number has crashed to just 3%. A similar story emerges at Brown University: 5% of students identified as non-binary in 2022 and 2023, but by 2025 that share had dropped to 2.6%.

Some wondered if the graph instead showed a decline in nonbinary identification.

Seems to me that the graph shows a decline in nonbinary identities, not trans ones, since trans people tend to just identify as the opposite sex. Am I missing something? — Gurwinder (@G_S_Bhogal) October 14, 2025

And Kaufmann responded:

Technically yes - I suppose it depends how you think trans people would answer the gender question. — Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) October 14, 2025

The trans agenda is extremely homophobic, because it requires often gays and lesbians who don't adhere to rigid gender stereotypes to change their bodies in order to conform to those stereotypes. It's the ultimate form of conversion therapy, which is something the Left hates.

So we can take this study with a small grain of salt, depending on how trans individuals answered the question. That being said, it's a glimmer of hope.

But the next stages of this are going to be even harder. Society will have to deal with the fallout of "transitioning" perfectly healthy young men and women and the irreversible harm done to their bodies.

