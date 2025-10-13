Rubio: Today Is the Most Important Day for World Peace in Half a Century

After his historic speech at Israel's Knesset, President Trump flew to Egypt for a summit on Gaza. This is part of the President's 20-point peace plan, a deal that has already secured the release of the remaining living hostages and one that will bring lasting peace to the Middle East.

The talks in Egypt, sometimes referred to as the "Summit for Peace," involve several countries and bodies, including the US, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, European countries, and the United Nations. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also invited but declined due to the holidays.

Here's more from the AP:

President Donald Trump arrived in Egypt on Monday for a global summit on Gaza’s future as he tries to advance peace in the Middle East after visiting Israel to celebrate a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas. The whirlwind trip, which included a speech at the Knesset in Jerusalem earlier in the day, comes at a fragile moment of hope for ending two years of war between Israel and Hamas. “Everybody said it’s not possible to do. And it’s going to happen. And it is happening before your very eyes,” Trump said alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. More than two dozen countries are expected to be represented at the summit. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was invited but declined, with his office saying it was too close to a Jewish holiday. Despite unanswered questions about next steps in Gaza, which has been devastated during the conflict, Trump is determined to seize an opportunity to chase an elusive regional harmony.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is with President Trump and spoke about the significance of this day.

.@SecRubio: "This is clearly — in my mind and I think in the mind of everyone in this room — probably one of the most important days for world peace in 50 years, and that's not an exaggeration." pic.twitter.com/0IS6tYyT4m — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2025

"Egypt's been a phenomenal participant...they're going to play a very important role in the follow-up, the implementation of this," Rubio said.

Rubio added, "This is clearly — in my mind and I think in the mind of everyone in this room — probably one of the most important days for world peace in 50 years, and that's not an exaggeration."

President Trump chimed in and asked, "Only 50?"

"Maybe a hundred," Rubio responded. "Not since the end of World War II."

