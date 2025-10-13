Hamas Handed Over All Remaining Living Hostages. Watch Some of Their Emotional Reunions.

More than two years after the Israel-Hamas war erupted following the terror group's brutal October 7, 2023, attack, President Trump declared that the “long and painful nightmare” for both Israelis and Palestinians “is finally over.”

Earlier in the day, Hamas released the last remaining 20 living hostages, though the group is reportedly slow walking the release of the 28 deceased hostages that were set to be returned Monday.

Still, the mood across Israel was jubilant—none more so than among the families who welcomed their loved ones back from Hamas captivity.

Many of the reunions went viral on social media.

A historic day for freedom. 🙏🇮🇱🇺🇸



After two years of war and unimaginable suffering, every living hostage in Gaza has been freed. Families are being reunited, prayers have been answered, and hope is returning to a region long defined by pain.



President Trump achieved what many… https://t.co/VlsPRS0UN8 — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) October 13, 2025

God Bless the peacemakers 🇺🇸💪🏼❤️ https://t.co/cJh5fw2OmJ — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 13, 2025

Tal Kuperstein, father of former hostage Bar, was left paralysed and unable to speak after a surgery following a serious car crash. Whilst his son was in captivity he learnt how to walk and speak so he could stand up and hug his son when he came home. pic.twitter.com/PwIlXlMgAO — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) October 13, 2025

The emotional reunion of Einav and Matan Zangauker ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nCsZqbxgwq — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 13, 2025

PROMISES KEPT 🎗️🤍



Emotional moments out of Israel as hostages Rom Broslavski, Nimrod Cohen, and Eitan Horn were welcomed home by the IDF. pic.twitter.com/U1E8aZEG3r — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 13, 2025

Evyatar David in the arms of his parents ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/iAE2Gyyvrn — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 13, 2025

Avinatan Or in the arms of his parents 💛 pic.twitter.com/xa6vJPZSuZ — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 13, 2025

"This week, against all odds, we have done the impossible and brought our hostages home," Trump said Monday.

President Trump sits with freed hostages and their families, listening to their stories.



“I got my life back thanks to you.”



This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/tlnLCbilpg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

Editor's Note: This piece was updated to include additional photos of freed hostages with family members.