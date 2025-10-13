Trump Heaps Praise on Netanyahu
Tipsheet

Hamas Handed Over All Remaining Living Hostages. Watch Some of Their Emotional Reunions.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | October 13, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Leo Correa

More than two years after the Israel-Hamas war erupted following the terror group's brutal October 7, 2023, attack, President Trump declared that the “long and painful nightmare” for both Israelis and Palestinians “is finally over.”

Earlier in the day, Hamas released the last remaining 20 living hostages, though the group is reportedly slow walking the release of the 28 deceased hostages that were set to be returned Monday.  

Still, the mood across Israel was jubilant—none more so than among the families who welcomed their loved ones back from Hamas captivity.

Many of the reunions went viral on social media. 

"This week, against all odds, we have done the impossible and brought our hostages home," Trump said Monday.  

Editor's Note: This piece was updated to include additional photos of freed hostages with family members.

