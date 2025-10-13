VIP
Tipsheet

Former Secretary of State Blinken Tries to Give Biden Credit for President Trump's Middle East Peace Plan

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 13, 2025 11:45 AM
Pool via AP

Today, President Trump delivered a historic speech in Israel's Knesset to mark the peace deal that put an end to the war in Gaza and released the remaining hostages.

It was the Trump administration that pushed the Abraham Accords during his first term, normalizing relations between Israel and other Arab nations. Global leaders did nothing to help in these efforts, and with the push to recognize a Palestinian state, actually undermined any attempts at lasting peace. 

During President Biden's term, little progress was made in terms of releasing the hostages and securing lasting peace.

So it's the height of audacity for former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to try and give the Biden administration credit for this peace deal.

Blinken wrote (emphasis added), "It starts with a clear and comprehensive post conflict plan for Gaza. It’s good that President Trump adopted and built on the plan the Biden Administration developed after months of discussion with Arab partners, Israel and the Palestinian Authority. It centers on temporary, transitional authorities for Gaza’s governance, security, humanitarian assistance, and rebuilding, led by Arab and international partners alongside Palestinians, backed by the United States, and ultimately handed over to full Palestinian control."

None of that is true.

CNN also tried to reinforce this narrative:

"The framework that has been put into place... builds on the framework of the Biden administration," said Sabrina Singh.

Exactly this. The Biden administration often sought to undermine Israel and pushed for the "two-state solution" that would've guaranteed an ongoing war. It also funneled money to Iran, who then sent funding to terror organizations like Hamas.

The entire post reads:

This is the ineffectual toady who sat mute as Chinese officials yelled at him and disrespected America, who covered up his boss's obvious cognitive decline, who simped with Europeans in the hope they would accept him as one of them, who presided over the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, who helped his boss make every conflict in the world worse, who installed his childhood friend from their Parisian school, Robert Malley, as "Iran special envoy" only to see the guy stripped of his security clearance, suspended, and investigated for "mishandling" classified information -- a mystery which still has not been explained. 

So, sure, try to take credit for what Trump achieved in eight months after your four years of humiliation on the world stage. No one buys it.

We all lived through the Biden years, and no one is buying this.

It is utterly preposterous.

The release of the hostages today was phase one of the peace plan. President Trump spoke to the press on board Air Force One about this attempt by the Biden administration to take credit for his work and he said, "Everyone knows that’s a joke. They did such a bad job. This was bad policy by Biden and Obama…Biden and Obama backed Iran.”

The President added, "Everything they did was the opposite of what they should have done. That was years ago, the mistakes were made by Biden and Obama."

