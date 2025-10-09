Rep. Randy Fine Doesn't Just Want Trump to Win the Nobel Peace Prize, He Wants It Renamed

President Donald Trump has brokered a historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas. Yesterday, President Trump announced the deal, writing on Truth Social:

I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!

The President will reportedly make a visit to the Middle East, where Palestinians are welcoming the agreement. Video shows them cheering President Trump's name, waving flags, and calling for President Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

The Washington Reporter spoke with Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) about the President and his efforts to bring a lasting peace to the Middle East. Rep. Fine has long believed President Trump could broker a deal to end the war in Gaza while securing the release of the remaining hostages.

If anyone can broker a peace deal between Hamas and Israel while getting the remaining hostages released, it is President @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/bpbHtGIGKk — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) October 6, 2025

Rep. Fine says it's not enough to simply give President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, but Fine would like the award renamed for the President.

If President Donald Trump successfully brings peace to the Middle East — in spite of Hamas terrorists blowing up his deadline of last weekend for a deal — Rep. Randy Fine (R., Fla.) doesn’t just want him to win the Nobel Peace Prize this year; he wants the prize named after Trump. “If Trump can make that happen, that it’s an extraordinary achievement, far greater than the Nobel Prize,” Fine said in an interview with the Washington Reporter. “They shouldn’t just give him the Nobel Prize. They should just rename it and call it the Trump Prize.” But, given Hamas’s unprovoked assault and rampage across Israel on October 7th, nothing is guaranteed, even though Israel and Palestinian terrorist leaders have both ostensibly agreed to Trump’s peace deal.

Rep. Fine has long been a vocal critic of Islam and told the Washington Reporter, "The idea that these people who have been held in unbelievable conditions by these Muslim terrorists might be released is extraordinary."

Fine is working to ban Sharia law in America, and warning the US will face the same fate as the UK if we don't correct course. "Without the U.S. and Israel, the world would be done," Fine said.

He added, "If President Trump can bring the hostages home and bring a lasting peace to the Middle East, it will be the greatest diplomatic achievement in American history by far."

The deadline to submit nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize is January 31 of each year. It's clear that President Trump should, at a minimum, be nominated. He is far more deserving of the award than Barack Obama.

