The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
The Libs Are Totally Stunned Over What Could Be Trump's Signature Foreign Policy...
Katie Porter's Media Meltdown Episode Just Got Worse
This Democrat Lawmaker Was Just Arrested for Sexually Abusing a Minor
CNN Anchor Shrugs Off Antifa Violence Because They Are 'Not Like Hamas or...
This State Thought It Would Subvert SCOTUS' Ruling on Gun Control – But...
‘I Just Want to Feel Safe’: Sartell HS TPUSA Chapter Targeted Ahead of...
Absolute Victory
Republican's Not Yet Considering Changing Filibuster Rules To End Government Shutdown
Hakeem Jeffries Embarrassed on Live TV After CNBC Calls Gov Shutdown 'Bad Precedent'
Why I Am Leading the Charge to End Federal Funding for Transgender Experiments...
'Vile': Republicans Blast Schumer Over What He Just Admitted About the Democrat Shutdown
Senate Republicans Block Democratic Effort to Halt Trump's Strikes Against Narco-Terrorist...
VIP
After Top DHS Officials Hit Zach Bryan Over ICE Lyrics in New Song,...
Tipsheet

President Trump’s Name Chanted Across Israel and Gaza as Calls Grow for Nobel Peace Prize

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 09, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After President Donald Trump secured a historic peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, people across both Israel and Gaza erupted in celebration on Wednesday night, flooding the streets, waving flags, chanting Trump’s name, and calling for him to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Advertisement

Several leaders in the United States and abroad joined their calls, including the President's son, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and the Prime Minister of Israel. 

"Retweet if you believe @realDonaldTrump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize," Eric Trump wrote on X. 

"Undoubtedly, President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize," Howard Lutnick posted to X.

“Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize — he deserves it!” read a post from the official X account of Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, accompanied by an AI-generated image showing Netanyahu placing the award on President Trump as a cheering crowd looks on.

Recommended

This Democrat Lawmaker Was Just Arrested for Sexually Abusing a Minor Jeff Charles
Advertisement

For months now, the President has expressed his desire to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, including at the UN General Assembly, where he told members, "Everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize… No president, no prime minister ever accomplished anything remotely similar."

While the President has established himself as "The Peace President," it remains to be seen whether he will receive the prestigious reward, whose recipients are set to be announced on Friday.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Democrat Lawmaker Was Just Arrested for Sexually Abusing a Minor Jeff Charles
'Vile': Republicans Blast Schumer Over What He Just Admitted About the Democrat Shutdown Leah Barkoukis
Beyond the Noise, We Are Winning Fundamental Victories Kurt Schlichter
The Libs Are Totally Stunned Over What Could Be Trump's Signature Foreign Policy Achievement Matt Vespa
Hakeem Jeffries Embarrassed on Live TV After CNBC Calls Gov Shutdown 'Bad Precedent' Dmitri Bolt
‘I Just Want to Feel Safe’: Sartell HS TPUSA Chapter Targeted Ahead of Launch Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Democrat Lawmaker Was Just Arrested for Sexually Abusing a Minor Jeff Charles
Advertisement