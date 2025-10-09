President Trump’s Name Chanted Across Israel and Gaza as Calls Grow for Nobel Peace Prize

After President Donald Trump secured a historic peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, people across both Israel and Gaza erupted in celebration on Wednesday night, flooding the streets, waving flags, chanting Trump’s name, and calling for him to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Palestinians cheering Donald Trump’s name in Gazapic.twitter.com/n3W3gbHKB4 — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) October 9, 2025

The mood in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, Israel 🇮🇱 is jubilant this afternoon to say the least



They’re coming home!!!! #BringThemHomeNow 🎗️🎗️🎗️ pic.twitter.com/94i1J1paJr — Dan Levy ✡ דניאל לוי (@TheDanLevy) October 9, 2025

Several leaders in the United States and abroad joined their calls, including the President's son, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, and the Prime Minister of Israel.

"Retweet if you believe @realDonaldTrump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize," Eric Trump wrote on X.

Retweet if you believe @realDonaldTrump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 9, 2025

"Undoubtedly, President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize," Howard Lutnick posted to X.

Undoubtedly, President Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/s9yGSNBVsz — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) October 9, 2025

“Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize — he deserves it!” read a post from the official X account of Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, accompanied by an AI-generated image showing Netanyahu placing the award on President Trump as a cheering crowd looks on.

Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/Hbuc7kmPt1 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 9, 2025

For months now, the President has expressed his desire to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, including at the UN General Assembly, where he told members, "Everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize… No president, no prime minister ever accomplished anything remotely similar."

While the President has established himself as "The Peace President," it remains to be seen whether he will receive the prestigious reward, whose recipients are set to be announced on Friday.

