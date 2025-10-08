President Trump Announces Peace Deal Between Hamas and Israel

Dmitri and Scott touched upon this, but peace in the Middle East is now official. There have been reports for days that Hamas was open to releasing all the remaining Israeli hostages, living and dead, and entering talks with Israel to end the war. At the end of September, the Trump White House unveiled its plan for peace to end the war. Israel agreed to the terms, but Hamas grappled for days. The terror group is on the verge of annihilation, and the international pressure campaign they have assiduously maintained for the past 18 or so months has not led to Israeli forces withdrawing.

Moments ago @PressSec said in a statement that Trump "is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter" his visit to Walter Reed Friday.



Earlier, eagle-eyed @EvanVucci of the AP captured this note @MarcoRubio passed to Trump saying that negotiations are "very close." https://t.co/QbCyBdeaw9 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 8, 2025

During a roundtable meeting at the White House about Antifa, Secretary of State Marco Rubio passed a note, indicating that all the details were set, the terms agreed upon by both parties, and all that was needed was the official word, meaning the president posting it on Truth Social. We got it tonight.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!

Trump is already set to visit Walter Reed to deliver remarks and greet the troops. He will also have his annual physical before departing for the Middle East.

The deal comes after the second anniversary of the terrible October 7 attacks, where Hamas launched a genocidal terrorist attack into Southern Israel. Hamas started a war they could not win. Still, while the bombs may stop dropping, the number of European nations that caved to Palestinian statehood proves that many so-called allies remain attached to appeasing tendencies that cannot be applied to hardened terror groups. Appeasement doesn’t work, but it also shows how the Palestinian propaganda machine has been somewhat successful, brainwashing a new generation of leftists to push the terror group’s cause, infamously masking their genocidal aims under the cloak of oppression and antisemitism—two things that progressives seem to mainline daily.

The sad part is that liberals wanted this war to end. Biden lacked the necessary intelligence and staff to pull it off. Trump did, another meltdown could be triggered as this should put Trump squarely in the Nobel Peace Prize conversation.

President Donald J. Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict:



1. Gaza will be a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors.



2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.



3. If… pic.twitter.com/veqhr9MW28 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 29, 2025

