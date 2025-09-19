DNC Backs Newsom’s Power Grab to Rig California Elections

The Democratic National Committee has officially stepped in to help Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) undermine California’s independent redistricting process, throwing its weight behind Proposition 50—a ballot measure aimed at rewriting congressional maps to hand five Republican seats to Democrats.

This isn’t reform-- it’s an open attempt at election rigging, dressed up in partisan language about “equity” and “fairness.” And now the national Democratic machine is openly participating in what amounts to a coordinated effort to subvert the will of California voters, who in 2008 passed a constitutional amendment creating an independent redistricting commission to keep exactly this kind of political interference out of the process.

Proposition 50 would blow that system up.

According to Politico, the DNC has launched a bilingual push targeting Latino voters—a group that increasingly breaks away from the Democratic narrative—to rally support for the measure. Over 41,000 volunteers are being deployed to flood voters with calls, texts, and door-knocking campaigns in a desperate effort to manufacture consent.

This so-called “modest intervention” is anything but. It’s the first direct involvement by the DNC in Newsom’s redistricting campaign, and it signals how high the stakes are for Democrats nationally. Losing California seats to Republicans has them panicked enough to trample over the state’s own constitution.

The financial picture is equally grotesque. Over half a billion dollars will be spent between the parties and their donor networks. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Californians remain displaced by wildfires, many unable to rebuild despite insurance due to skyrocketing costs and red tape. But instead of addressing those real crises, Newsom and national Democrats are funneling money and manpower into a ballot campaign to protect their grip on power.

Newsom claims this is a defensive move—his answer to redistricting in Texas. But the comparison is flimsy. Texas followed its state process. California, on the other hand, set up a nonpartisan commission to remove politics from the equation—and now Newsom wants to tear it down because it didn’t give him the results he wanted.

The governor’s plan is already drawing legal scrutiny, as critics argue the referendum itself is illegal. The state constitution is clear: redistricting belongs to the independent commission. Not to Newsom. Not to the legislature. And certainly not to the DNC.

What Democrats are calling “voter engagement” is really voter manipulation. What they call “defending democracy” is nothing short of a calculated assault on election integrity. If Proposition 50 passes, it won’t just flip five congressional seats—it’ll flip the bird to every Californian who thought their vote still mattered.