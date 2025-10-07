'There's a Clear Path to Peace:' John Fetterman Stands With Israel on Anniversary of October 7

Earlier, we told you about the abhorrent and insulting statement issued by NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani paid lip service to the innocent victims of the Hamas terror attack before claiming Israel is a genocidal apartheid state and the "worst of humanity."

Contrast this with John Fetterman (D-PA), one of the only sane Democrats out there and a true voice of moral clarity on Israel.

On this two year anniversary of 10/07, I remain deeply proud to stand with Israel.



Finally, there’s a clear path to peace. This awful war must end.



The free world should demand Hamas to accept this plan and free the hostages. pic.twitter.com/BXbmDoklKT — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) October 7, 2025

"It's the second anniversary of the tragedy of 10/7. Now, thankfully, we have the possibility to end this terrible war and bring back the remaining hostages," Fetterman said.

"My vote and voice is going to continue to follow Israel. I'm so truly sorry for what you're nation's been through," he continued, "I'm proud to stand with you and I'll continue to do so."

Fetterman has been a vocal supporter of Israel. On October 3, he wrote on X, "Hamas must choose peace or its own destruction. Send the hostages home, now. As an unapologetic supporter of Israel, the Gaza War must end to have peace and security for Israel and Palestinians."

He also credited President Trump with working towards lasting peace in the Middle East.

Fetterman also slammed the protesters, writing, "Good morning to everyone except all the protesters who aren’t protesting for Hamas to accept the peace deal."

For his unwavering support of Israel, Fetterman has been attacked by the radical pro-Hamas Left and even members of his own party. When Fetterman ran for office, shortly after surviving a serious stroke and dealing with aphasia and other side effects of that stroke, the Left said any question of his ability to serve was "ableist." But once Fetterman became a sane Democrat and vocal supporter of Israel, the Left started to question his ability to serve.

We all know why.

Thankfully, Fetterman remains undeterred in doing what's right and standing with Israel.

