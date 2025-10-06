Only This Dem Rep Would Tweet Something So Stupid About the Fire That...
Tipsheet

Fetterman Praises Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Slams 'Pro-Palestine' Protesters for Not Doing the Same

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 06, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voiced his support for President Trump's proposed 20-point peace plan to end the war between Hamas and Israel, as the conflict approaches its two-year anniversary.

On Sunday, the Senator posted on X, "Good morning to everyone except all the protesters who aren’t protesting for Hamas to accept the peace deal."

On Friday, Senator Fetterman posted an image of a headline that read "Hamas says it agrees to release all Israeli hostages under Trump Gaza plan," writing, "Hamas must choose peace or its own destruction.Send the hostages home, now. As an unapologetic supporter of Israel, the Gaza War must end to have peace and security for Israel and Palestinians.Politics aside, credit to @POTUS’ peace plan to get to this encouraging point."

He also posted an image of another headline that read, "CNN's Dana Bash Wonders Why Pro-Palestine Movement Isn't Pressuring Hamas to Accept Trump Deal," writing, "For those protesters: Hamas > Peace No flotilla, blocking a highway or disrupting public events demanding Hamas to take the peace deal."

Senator Fetterman is one of the few Congressional Democrats willing to proudly voice support for Israel, as his party has begun to drift away from that position.

President Trump indicated on Sunday that negotiations with Hamas have begin going well, writing on Truth Social, "There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

"These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this Centuries old 'conflict.' TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!"

