Globalize the Intifada: Zohran Mamdani's Statement on October 7 Blames Israel for Hamas Atrocities

Today is the second anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Israel. More than 1,200 people, many of them music festival attendees, were killed, and another 251 were taken hostage.

As Townhall wrote earlier, it was the day that changed everything. President Trump is working towards a lasting peace in the Middle East and the full surrender of Hamas, but that deal is still in process, and there are still dozens of hostages, both living and dead, being held by the terrorist organization.

As the war raged on in the Middle East, Leftists in Europe and America made their blatant hatred for Israel and Jews public. Protests, including on college campuses, sprang up, and demonstrations against Israel continue to this day.

While the sane world mourns what happened in Israel and works towards a world where it won't happen again, Leftists continue to defend and praise Hamas.

This includes New York City Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani. The guy who loves "globalize the Intifada" and rubs elbows with Leftist radicals issued a statement on October 7.

My statement on the two year anniversary of October 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/JlsXUeAeYd — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 7, 2025

The statement reads (emphasis added):

Two years ago today, Hamas carried out a horrific war crime, killing more than 1,100 Israelis and kidnapping 250 more. I mourn these lives and pray for the safe return of every hostage still held and for every family whose lives were torn apart by these atrocities. In the aftermath of that day, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government launched a genocidal war: a death toll that now far exceeds 67,000; with the Israeli military bombing homes, hospitals, and schools into rubble. Every day in Gaza has become a place where grief itself has run out of language. I mourn these lives and pray for the families that have been shattered. Our government has been complicit through it all. This must end. The occupation and apartheid must end. Peace must be pursued through diplomacy, not war crimes, and our government must act to end these atrocities and hold those responsible to account. These last two years have demonstrated the very worst of humanity. We must answer it by modeling the very best: a relentless pursuit of our higher ideals and an unwavering commitment to universal human rights.

Hamas started this war, and because they're losing, guys like Mamdani blame the victims. We'll start with the 67,000 death toll. That number likely came from the "Gaza Ministry of Health," which is just a propaganda arm of Hamas, and it's been caught repeatedly lying about deaths and victims to garner sympathy and smear Israel.

But the people of Gaza also elected Hamas to represent them, knowing full well that Hamas uses schools, hospitals, and mosques as bases of operation that Israel would target. Few Leftists screaming about genocide and civilian deaths have ever held Hamas responsible for using Gazans as human shields.

Israel is our ally, and it has every right to defend itself from murderous barbarians who hate Jews and want to wipe Israel off the map.

He's right that the last two years have shown the worst of humanity, however. We've seen Hamas kill women, children, and elderly people. They blew up families in their bomb shelters, raped and murdered women at the Nova Music Festival, strangled the Bibas babies to death, and continue to hold and starve hostages. We've also seen Leftists like Mamdani lie about Israel, praise the terrorists, and contribute to antisemitic acts in America and elsewhere.

There is no more universal human right than the right to live and the right to a sovereign nation. Hamas believes Jews and Israel do not have those rights, and Mamdani agrees with them.

Prove there is a genocide by Israel, war crimes by Israel in this war, or even prove that death toll, without relying on Hamass’ number, directly or indirectly



(Hint: you can’t)



The only proven war crime in this war is the one Hamass committed two years ago. The only arguable… https://t.co/ex2WZyb4A4 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 7, 2025

The entire post reads:

The only proven war crime in this war is the one Hamass committed two years ago. The only arguable genocide is that same act because it was violence against civilians by an organization that has put genocide in its charter. And as for your charge of apartheid, there is only one place in Israel where a person cannot go if they are the wrong race or religion: the Al Aqsa Mosque. It is considered to be a holy site for Jews, Christians and Muslims but only Muslims are allowed to go there. And yes that apartheid should end. But somehow I don’t think you’re talking about that. It is shameful that you pick this day to engage in a blood libel. You are a viscous antisemite and sadly part of me thinks New York deserves you, good and hard

"This is vile," wrote Joel Berry on X.

David Frum posted, "This is a genuinely useful statement. The chilly formulaic language about the 10/7 atrocity ... the intense angry passion of the denunciation of Israel's self-defense ... together they arrestingly reveal what the author cares about and what/who he does not care about."

And Dave Rubin said, "Come for the communism, stay (against your will) for the Jihad."

New York Jews have to look at Mamdani and worry about their safety in a city led by this guy.

