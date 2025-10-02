SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Judge Blocks Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Bid to Reopen Asylum Case, He Will Now Be Deported

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 02, 2025 11:45 AM
X/@ChrisVanHollen

The ongoing saga surrounding illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia is finally coming to an end. Yesterday, a judge denied Abrego Garcia's last bid to reopen his 2019 asylum case.

Here's more from the AP:

A U.S. immigration judge on Wednesday denied a bid for asylum from Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose case has become a proxy for the partisan power struggle over immigration policy.

The judge in the Baltimore immigration court denied an application to reopen Abrego Garcia’s 2019 asylum case, but that is not the final word. Abrego Garcia has 30 days to appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals.

The Salvadoran national has an American wife and children and has lived in Maryland for years, but he originally immigrated to the U.S. illegally as a teenager. In 2019, he was arrested by immigration agents. He requested asylum but was not eligible because he had been in the country for more than a year. However, the judge ruled that he could not be deported to El Salvador, where he faced danger from a gang that targeted his family.

Democrats, especially Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, fought hard to keep Abrego Garcia in America. When Abrego Garcia was sent to El Salvador, Van Hollen and several other Democrats went down there to visit him. Here's what Townhall reported at the time:

A gaggle of Democratic lawmakers followed Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s lead and traveled to El Salvador to advocate for the release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who lived in the United States illegally and was deported by the Trump administration. 

As Townhall covered, two judges determined that Garcia is a member of the violent MS-13 gang. 

Despite these facts, liberal media outlets and activists have dubbed Garcia a “Maryland man” and have pushed for lawmakers to bring him back to the United States. He is currently being held in El Salvador.

This included the aforementioned Van Hollen, Rep. Maxine Dexter (D-OR), Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ), 

The optics of such trips were so bad that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries put the kibosh on Democrat travel to El Salvador.

The Department of Homeland Security also weighed in:

The entire post reads:

His lawyers tried to fight his removal from the U.S. but one thing is certain, this Salvadoran man is not going to be able to remain in our country. He will never be allowed to prey on innocent Americans again. 

Never forget the Democrats flew to a foreign land on the US taxpayers’ dime to break bread with this terrorist gang member and visit him in prison. While they continue to fight for criminal illegal aliens, we will continue to put the safety of the American people FIRST.

Someone else pointed out, it seems the Democrats used Kilmar Abrego Garcia in their war against Trump, and now made it impossible for him to be sent to South America.

And a quick Google search showed the Democrats who were most vocal about Abrego Garcia have been tight-lipped so far in the wake of this ruling.

Funny, that.

