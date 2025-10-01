Portland Resident Thanks President Trump for Sending Troops to the City

President Trump not only declared the Left-wing radical group Antifa a terrorist organization, he's sent troops to the city of Portland to stop Antifa's relentless attacks on federal buildings and ICE agents.

Advertisement

The Left opposed this, of course. Out-of-touch "journalist" Nicholas Kristof took offense to Trump calling Portland "war-ravaged" and "hell" by saying Portland serves a really good pinot noir.

Seriously.

But back in the real world, Portland residents who aren't members of Antifa are fed up. Back in June, one resident finally snapped and confronted Antifa, who were blasting music at midnight and causing property damage in the neighborhood:

(NSFW language warning)

A Portland resident confronts Antifa for blaring music past midnight at the ongoing ICE facility occupation:



"I'm coming back every night and I'm breaking your sh-t. We the people need sleep. You're worse than ICE, terrorizing us every night. Go f-ck yourself." pic.twitter.com/gpDBdPYiuP — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 29, 2025

Now that Portland resident is thanking President Trump for putting an end to this nonsense.

The Portland resident who went viral after confronting Antifa outside the ICE facility in Portland has issued a statement to @TPostMillennial on President Trump sending in troops:



"For over 100 days, my community has faced relentless harassment, robbery, assault, and racial… https://t.co/QjB1GZGbB0 — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 30, 2025

She said, "For over 100 days, my community has faced relentless harassment, robbery, assault, and racial violence at the hands of these protesters. Day and night, the danger has continued while Portland police and city leaders refused to act, refused to protect us, and refused to address our legitimate concerns. The people of South Portland have been abandoned."

The resident continued, "Therefore, I want to thank President Trump for responding to our plight by sending the National Guard. Just as President Eisenhower acted in Little Rock to uphold the rights and safety of citizens when local authorities refused, President Trump has stepped in where Portland’s leaders failed. He has provided the security and relief our community needed, but was denied by those entrusted to protect us. God Bless you President Trump!"

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson has ignored the plight of Portland residents and enabled Antifa, and so has local law enforcement, largely.

"The Mayor has publicly claimed that President Trump is being 'misled' by 2020 footage. That statement is false," the resident said. "I personally filmed some of the footage at issue. The remainder was filmed by other individuals."

Some of that footage came from June of this year, when federal agents started pushing back against Antifa. Agents fired on Antifa with non-lethal munitions and ordered crowds to disperse. When they didn't, authorities used tear gas, flash-bang grenades, and rubber bullets to remove Antifa from the building.

The resident continued, "Every piece of the contemporary footage was introduced as evidence in my lawsuit against the City, and in court, all of it was formally authenticated under oath without objection. In other words, the City itself confirmed on the record that every portion of the footage is genuine," the resident said.

Advertisement

"For the Mayor now to assert or imply that the footage is from 2020, or that its truth is in doubt, is not simply mistaken — it is a knowing misrepresentation of facts already established in a court of law."

Democrats do not seem to care that their Leftist foot soldiers in Antifa make life difficult for the residents of cities like Portland. They believe the crime and violence are just part of living in the city, and that it would be unfair and unjust to arrest the criminals.

Meanwhile, President Trump is doing something to make our cities safe for all Americans.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.