Trump Sends Troops To Stop Antifa Attacks in Portland

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 27, 2025 11:07 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald J Trump has sent troops to Portland to handle domestic terrorists who are attacking immigration facilities, he posted on Truth Social. 

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The White House confirmed the post. 

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, @Sec_Noem, I am directing @SecWar, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, & any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, & other domestic terrorists..." - President Trump

The order follows a man shooting an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas on Wednesday morning. The man shot from a nearby rooftop at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot. Three detainees were shot. One detainee is dead, and the other two are in critical condition. The gunman was found dead with a self-inflicted gun wound.

The shooter apparently wrote “anti-ICE” on his ammunition found at the scene. 

ICE condemned the shooting and rhetoric in a statement. 

“Our prayers are with the families of those killed and our ICE law enforcement. This vile attack was motivated by hatred for ICE,” said Secretary Noem. “For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call to the far-left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences. Comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, we just want to go home to our families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families.”

Earlier this month, a gunman assassinated conservative icon Charlie Kirk on a college campus. The shooter 

The bullets read: “Hey fascist! Catch!” “Notices bulges. OwO, what’s this?” “If you read this you are gay, lmao.”

The Kirk shooter was extremely online and he etched video game references, transgender, and antifascist symbols onto the weapon he used, the Wall Street Journal first reported. 

Previously, Trump has sent troops to Washington, D.C. to reduce violent crime. 

Trump's administration has suggested sending troops to Detroit and Chicago. 

