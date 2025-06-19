Trump Puts a Deadline on His Iran Decision
Feds Rain Hell on Antifa Mob Outside Portland ICE Facility

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 19, 2025 1:00 PM
Riots against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have spread from Los Angeles to Portland, Oregon, the home of the radical left-wing group Antifa. As of Wednesday night, hundreds of masked protesters marched on the streets, holding signs that argued and criticized the ICE deportation raids, and more radical signs claiming that no one is illegal on stolen land, according to Fox News.

Once the sun had set, the demonstrators got more confrontational. They rolled a dumpster in front of the entrance to an ICE facility, and were promptly shot at with non-lethal munitions by federal law enforcement agents on the roof of the facility. The rioters were told to disperse, but defied the order, forcing the agents to physically engage the crowd. Officers in riot gear fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and flashbangs into the crowd, driving them away from the building. The Department of Homeland Security cited the need for government vehicles to enter and leave the building as the reason for their use of force. Only two people were arrested.

Footage by Turning Point USA Frontlines documented the exchange:

ICE OREGON RIOTS

