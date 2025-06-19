Feds Rain Hell on Antifa Mob Outside Portland ICE Facility

Riots against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have spread from Los Angeles to Portland, Oregon, the home of the radical left-wing group Antifa. As of Wednesday night, hundreds of masked protesters marched on the streets, holding signs that argued and criticized the ICE deportation raids, and more radical signs claiming that no one is illegal on stolen land, according to Fox News.

Advertisement

Once the sun had set, the demonstrators got more confrontational. They rolled a dumpster in front of the entrance to an ICE facility, and were promptly shot at with non-lethal munitions by federal law enforcement agents on the roof of the facility. The rioters were told to disperse, but defied the order, forcing the agents to physically engage the crowd. Officers in riot gear fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and flashbangs into the crowd, driving them away from the building. The Department of Homeland Security cited the need for government vehicles to enter and leave the building as the reason for their use of force. Only two people were arrested.

Footage by Turning Point USA Frontlines documented the exchange:

INSULT TO INJURY: The feds ended up taking away the Antifa dumpster. Crowd booed then retreated. Game over. @choeshow|@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/7HsS1x9huc — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 19, 2025

ANTIFA SMOKED: When an Antifa militant tried to block the entrance of the Portland ICE building with a dumpster, a hail of non-lethal blast balls came raining down from a sniper on the roof. Truly felt like a war zone.@choeshow|@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/zFfuF6Vopj — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 19, 2025

#BREAKING: Homeland Security gave Antifa multiple warnings to disperse from the Portland ICE building. Several vehicles needed to exit.

When the militants refused, officers moved in and unleashed their full fury. Multiple people have been arrested. @choeshow|@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/pX1xqnEC2r — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 19, 2025