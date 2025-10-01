The Government Is Shutdown but White House Trolling Is Open
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Shri Thanedar Admits Democrats Are Responsible for Schumer Shutdown
Supreme Court Allows Lisa Cook to Keep Her Job – For Now
The Oil Change That Triggered a Political Vendetta
Kamala Harris Takes a Break From Her Book Tour to Blame Republicans for...
Schumer Shutdown: Past Chuck Schumer Argued Against Giving Illegal Immigrants Public Benef...
Former Des Moines Superintendent Was Reportedly Getting Mail-in Ballots at Maryland Addres...
Beware, New York! The Red Flag Is Already Raised. Start Planning Your Escape...
Ken Paxton Blasts TCU After Cancellation of Conservative Speaker
Free Speech on Hold: NYU Surrenders to the Heckler’s Veto, Blocks Federalist Society...
Chicago Mayor Sides With Chaos: Calls Trump ‘Unstable’ While City Overrun by Gangs
Justice Denied, but Not Forgotten
Flashback: Barack Obama on Shutdowns, Then and Now
Tipsheet

Democrats Continue Schumer Shutdown, Block GOP Funding Bill for the Third Time

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 01, 2025 12:50 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday, Democrats blocked the House-passed Continuing Resolution (CR) to keep the government open until November 21.

The CR came up for a vote again today and -- once again -- Democrats blocked the legislation, 53-45. This is the third time Senate Democrats have refused to pass the Republican CR.

Advertisement

Here's more from Fox News:

Neither Republicans nor Democrats blinked less than 24 hours into a government shutdown as an attempt to pass a government funding extension failed again Wednesday.  

Despite Republican leaders signaling confidence that more Democrats would cross the aisle, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his caucus blocked the GOP’s continuing resolution (CR) for the third time with a 53-45 vote.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., plans to bring the same bill to the floor again and again in a bid to crank up pressure on Senate Democrats. The Senate is expected to leave town on Thursday to observe Yom Kippur but will return Friday to continue voting. In order to advance the bill, Thune needs at least 60 votes to smash through the Senate filibuster.

The same Senate Democrats who voted for the bill last night voted for it again today. They are Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), John Fetterman (PA), and Angus King (ME).

Senate Majority Leader John Thune praised those Democrats:

Recommended

The Oil Change That Triggered a Political Vendetta Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Democrats are demanding $1.5 trillion in spending to provide illegal immigrants with health care, fund NPR/PBS, and give "climate change" funding to foreign countries.

Make no mistake: this is the Schumer Shutdown. Even though the Senate Minority Leader is trying to point the finger at Republicans.

"Donald Trump and Republicans have barreled us into a shutdown because they refuse to protect Americans [sic] healthcare," Schumer wrote on X.

The irony is thick because one of the Democrats' demands is a revocation of the rural hospital fund, which would harm Americans.

Additionally, members of Air Traffic Control and our military will not be paid. Certain VA services will be suspended, too. 

Only one party is harming Americans, and that's the Democrats. It appears they have no plans to end the Schumer Shutdown any time soon.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Oil Change That Triggered a Political Vendetta Jeff Charles
Speaker Johnson Wasn't Going to Allow This CNN Host to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Oh, the Suffering! John Stossel
Former Des Moines Superintendent Was Reportedly Getting Mail-in Ballots at Maryland Address Amy Curtis
The Government Is Shutdown but White House Trolling Is Open Katie Pavlich
Flashback: Barack Obama on Shutdowns, Then and Now Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Oil Change That Triggered a Political Vendetta Jeff Charles
Advertisement