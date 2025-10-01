Democrats Continue Schumer Shutdown, Block GOP Funding Bill for the Third Time

Yesterday, Democrats blocked the House-passed Continuing Resolution (CR) to keep the government open until November 21.

The CR came up for a vote again today and -- once again -- Democrats blocked the legislation, 53-45. This is the third time Senate Democrats have refused to pass the Republican CR.

Senate Democrats apparently want Americans to suffer. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his caucus blocked the GOP’s continuing resolution (CR) for the third time with a 53-45 vote https://t.co/52i0zTW7Ss — Bruce Chambers (@bruce31049) October 1, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

Neither Republicans nor Democrats blinked less than 24 hours into a government shutdown as an attempt to pass a government funding extension failed again Wednesday. Despite Republican leaders signaling confidence that more Democrats would cross the aisle, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his caucus blocked the GOP’s continuing resolution (CR) for the third time with a 53-45 vote. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., plans to bring the same bill to the floor again and again in a bid to crank up pressure on Senate Democrats. The Senate is expected to leave town on Thursday to observe Yom Kippur but will return Friday to continue voting. In order to advance the bill, Thune needs at least 60 votes to smash through the Senate filibuster.

The same Senate Democrats who voted for the bill last night voted for it again today. They are Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), John Fetterman (PA), and Angus King (ME).

Senate Majority Leader John Thune praised those Democrats:

Three Democrats joined Republicans and voted with us because they know a shutdown hurts Americans.



It's not about which party wins or loses or who gets blamed. This is about opening the government back up for the American people. pic.twitter.com/2labmZ64L5 — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) October 1, 2025

Democrats are demanding $1.5 trillion in spending to provide illegal immigrants with health care, fund NPR/PBS, and give "climate change" funding to foreign countries.

Make no mistake: this is the Schumer Shutdown. Even though the Senate Minority Leader is trying to point the finger at Republicans.

"Donald Trump and Republicans have barreled us into a shutdown because they refuse to protect Americans [sic] healthcare," Schumer wrote on X.

It’s October 1st, and it’s the first day of Donald Trump’s government shutdown.



Donald Trump and Republicans have barreled us into a shutdown because they refused to protect Americans healthcare. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 1, 2025

The irony is thick because one of the Democrats' demands is a revocation of the rural hospital fund, which would harm Americans.

Additionally, members of Air Traffic Control and our military will not be paid. Certain VA services will be suspended, too.

Only one party is harming Americans, and that's the Democrats. It appears they have no plans to end the Schumer Shutdown any time soon.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

