Bondi Terror Attack Survivor's Account on Baffling Police Response Will Leave You Seething

Australia is reacting to the Bondi Beach terror attack as predicted: they’re pushing more gun control again, and they’re refusing to blame radical Islam for the attack. The kicker is that’s exactly who’s to blame. Two men, father and son, Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, opened fire on Jewish congregants who had gathered to celebrate Hanukkah on December 14. Fifteen people were killed, and at least 35 were wounded. Sajid was killed in the attack, while Naveed was wounded. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claims neo-Nazis are a greater threat—these people are just unserious. To boot, the police response was reportedly shambolic, with officers freezing as shots were fired.

Advertisement

One survivor, Vanessa Miller, described her harrowing ordeal, where she was separated from her three-year-old daughter during the attack. Pinned down, she tried to reach for an injured officer’s firearm to defend herself, but police were more concerned about her getting that weapon than the terrorists. She cooked them during an interview on The Erin Molan Show:

SHOCKING: Bondi survivor Vanessa Miller was separated from her three-year-old daughter and pinned down by gunfire. She told @Erin_Molan that she tried to grab the gun of a critically injured officer to suppress the terrorists, but other officers—rather than returning fire… https://t.co/uaYlh3hQmU pic.twitter.com/CfVdR8fvAj — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) December 17, 2025

These police officers were hiding behind a car... I tried to grab one of their guns. Another one grabbed me and said 'no.' I hope they are hearing this. You are weak. You could have saved so many more people’s lives. They were just watching this all happen, holding me back.”

Vanessa Miller goes into a bit more detail in this interview. Completely shocking. pic.twitter.com/bsPyDLcRry — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) December 17, 2025

It was confirmed that this was an ISIS-inspired attack.

What a mess.

What happened at Bondi? Leibel Lazaroff, 20, from Texas, jumped on a wounded police officer and made a tourniquet out of his shirt. He heard the late Rabbi Eli Schlanger nearby screaming, “He is coming towards the van,” and Leibel said to the officer, “Please! get him!” The… https://t.co/Mfd5s3hoJs pic.twitter.com/8cv9xz3rzG — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) December 19, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!