Bondi Terror Attack Survivor's Account on Baffling Police Response Will Leave You Seething

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 19, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Baker

Australia is reacting to the Bondi Beach terror attack as predicted: they’re pushing more gun control again, and they’re refusing to blame radical Islam for the attack. The kicker is that’s exactly who’s to blame. Two men, father and son, Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, opened fire on Jewish congregants who had gathered to celebrate Hanukkah on December 14. Fifteen people were killed, and at least 35 were wounded. Sajid was killed in the attack, while Naveed was wounded. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claims neo-Nazis are a greater threat—these people are just unserious. To boot, the police response was reportedly shambolic, with officers freezing as shots were fired.

One survivor, Vanessa Miller, described her harrowing ordeal, where she was separated from her three-year-old daughter during the attack. Pinned down, she tried to reach for an injured officer’s firearm to defend herself, but police were more concerned about her getting that weapon than the terrorists. She cooked them during an interview on The Erin Molan Show:

These police officers were hiding behind a car... I tried to grab one of their guns. Another one grabbed me and said 'no.' I hope they are hearing this. You are weak. You could have saved so many more people’s lives. They were just watching this all happen, holding me back.”

It was confirmed that this was an ISIS-inspired attack.

What a mess.

