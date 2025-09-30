Some Lunatic Scaled the Treasury Building Fence Near the White House
Schumer Shutdown: Continuing Resolution Fails to Pass Senate 55-45

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 30, 2025 7:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Schumer Shutdown will go into effect tonight at 12 am Eastern after the Republicans' Continuing Resolution (CR) H.R. 5371 failed to pass the Senate with the required 60 votes.

After the vote failed, Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) expressed his disappointment. "Give us a few more weeks to process the remaining appropriation bills" before calling a long-term CR a "crazy" idea.

A Schumer Shutdown means members of our military and Air Traffic Control will not be paid. 

Three Democrats -- Catherine Cortez Mastro (NV), John Fetterman (PA), and Angus King (ME) -- voted with Republicans to avoid a shutdown.

Democrats were demanding a reversal of spending cuts made in the Big Beautiful Bill, including restoring funding for NPR, funding for foreign "green scam" climate change programs, a revocation of the rural hospital fund, and healthcare for illegal immigrants via Medicaid/Obamacare.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a memo to the heads of executive departments and agencies advising them of the Schumer Shutdown and to make plans for the Schumer Shutdown to be "orderly."

Here's the Thread That Obliterates Any Pressure Campaign Dems Think They Have in the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
The entire memo reads:

Appropriations provided under the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 (Public Law 119-4) expire at 11:59 pm tonight. On September 19, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 5371, a clean continuing resolution (CR) that would fund the government through November 21. Unfortunately, Democrat Senators are blocking passage of H.R. 5371 in the Senate due to Democrats’ insane policy demands, which include $1 trillion in new spending.

President Trump supports passage of H.R. 5371, but it is now clear that Democrats will prevent passage of this clean CR prior to 11:59pm tonight and force a government shutdown. As such, affected agencies should now execute their plans for an orderly shutdown.

It is unclear how long Democrats will maintain their untenable posture, making the duration of the shutdown difficult to predict. Regardless, employees should report to work for their next regularly scheduled tour of duty to undertake orderly shutdown activities. We will issue another memorandum indicating that government functions should resume once the President has signed a bill providing for appropriations.

Agencies should continue to closely monitor developments, and OMB will provide further guidance as appropriate. We greatly appreciate your cooperation and the work you and your agencies do on behalf of the American people.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Democrats "are very unhappy with the situation that they're in."

Thune blamed Chuck Schumer, saying he "bowed to the radical Left lunatics" that led to the Schumer Shutdown.

