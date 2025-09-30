These Three Senate Democrats Voted With Republicans to Avoid a Schumer Shutdown

Three Senate Democrats voted in favor of the Republican Continuing Resolution, bucking their party and hoping to avoid a Schumer Shutdown. Those Senators are Catherine Cortez Mastro (NV), John Fetterman (PA), and Angus King (ME).

🚨 BREAKING: Three Senate Democrats have just broken with Schumer, voting to keep the government open



- Fetterman (PA)

- Cortez-Mastro (NV)

- King (ME)



They want NO PART of the Schumer Shutdown! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2025

In a post on X, Fetterman explained his vote, writing, "I voted AYE to extend ACA tax credits because I support them -- but I won't vote for the chaos of shuttering our government."

He added, "My vote was our country over my party."

It’s a sad day for our nation.



Our government shuts down at midnight.



I voted AYE to extend ACA tax credits because I support them—but I won’t vote for the chaos of shuttering our government.



My vote was our country over my party.



Together, we must find a better way forward. pic.twitter.com/lK1gqIIi60 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 30, 2025

Earlier, Sen. King had expressed concerns over the CR and played coy as to how he would vote.

"You'll find out when they get to K," he told CNN correspondent Manu Raju.

Sen. Angus King just told me he’s undecided on how he’ll vote on the GOP’s stop-gap measure. He joined nine Ds in March who voted to approve the funding bill



“You’ll find out when they get to K” in the roll call, he said.



Said he’s worried about shutdown but also one-sided govt — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 30, 2025

Sen. Corte Masto issued a statement on her vote.

NEWS — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) votes with GOP on clean CR. The vote is ongoing



Her statement: pic.twitter.com/0G8ghbz8XS — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 30, 2025

That statement read:

President Trump and Congressional Republicans are already hurting Nevadans who are dealing with high costs, an economic slowdown, and a looming health care crisis. This administration doesn’t care about Nevadans, but I do. That’s why I cannot support a costly shutdown that would hurt Nevada families and hand even more power to this reckless administration,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “We need a bipartisan solution to address this impending health care crisis, but we should not be swapping the pain of one group of Americans for another. I remain focused on protecting health care for working families, and I call on my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to work together to tackle this problem

It should be noted that both Nevada and Pennsylvania are swing states that voted for Donald Trump in 2024

Democrats demanding the CR includef funding for healthcare for illegal immigrants (through Medicaid/Obamacare), funding for NPR, funding for "green" programs in foreign nations, and a revocation of the rural hospital fund.

Thanks to the Schumer Shutdown, members of our military and Air Traffic control will not get paid.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

