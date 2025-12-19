Oh, Really? This Georgia County Admitted It Didn't Follow the Rules During the 2020 Election

Some Republicans have argued for years that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The truth is, we'll never get a clear answer on everything that went on during that year, but there was undoubtedly some questionable and shady stuff, and anyone who believes in democracy and election integrity should work tirelessly to make sure nothing like that ever happens again.

That's why this story is so damning and alarming. It shows that one county in Georgia didn't bother following the rules in 2020, and it means the state's electoral votes — as well as the Senate race — could have gone in a different direction. Officials in Fulton County, Georgia — home of the state's capital, Atlanta — admitted they "violated" election rules in 2020 and accepted more than 300,000 early ballots that lacked poll worker signatures.

Massive scandal:



Fulton County admits they "violated" the rules in 2020 when they certified ≈315K early votes that lacked poll workers' signatures



"We don't dispute the allegation."



The SOS also found FC "violated Official Election... Processes"https://t.co/Gy9pgnbT8E — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) December 18, 2025

Here's more:

Earlier this month, Fulton County admitted that approximately 315,000 early votes from the 2020 election were illegally certified but were nonetheless still included in the final results of that election. The admission came during a Dec. 9 hearing before the Georgia State Election Board (SEB) stemming from a challenge filed by David Cross, a local election integrity activist. Cross filed a challenge with the SEB in March 2022. Cross alleged that Fulton County violated Georgia statute in the handling of advanced voting ahead of the November 2020 election, counting hundreds of thousands of votes even though polling workers failed to sign off on the vote tabulation “tapes” critical to the certification process. And Fulton County admitted to it. Ann Brumbaugh, attorney for the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, told the SEB in the hearing that while she has “not seen the tapes” herself, the county does “not dispute that the tapes were not signed.” Brumbaugh continued, “It was a violation of the rule. We, since 2020, again, we have new leadership and a new building and a new board and a new standard operating procedures. And since then the training has been enhanced. … But … we don’t dispute the allegation from the 2020 election.”

While this wouldn't have propelled President Trump to victory that year, it does mean he could have won the state of Georgia, as Joe Biden beat him by less than 12,000 votes.

This is an absolutely incredible story. Just as a reminder: In the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Joe Biden won the state of Georgia by a margin of 11,779 votes over Donald Trump. If 315,000 votes were invalid, the results for the whole state need to be called into question. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) December 19, 2025

Unfortunately, even giving Trump Georgia's 16 electoral votes would not have gotten him over the 270 vote threshold needed to win the presidency.

Sen. David Perdue (R) missed winning re-election in the 2020 general election without a runoff by 13,471 votes. It's pretty clear that this massive election malfeasance in Fulton County, GA is why Jon Ossoff (D) got elected to the US Senate. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) December 19, 2025

It sure seems it did impact that election and give Ossoff a win.

CNN tonight made a big deal of a recording of Trump asking GA SOS to look into voter fraud and to not certify the election. They, of course, refused.



Trump had been vindicated...again. — Deplorable Garbage (@paulieface) December 19, 2025

Once again.

Once again, Trump didn't need them to find 11,780 votes. . . his lawyers had already found that in spades and merely needed the Secretary of State to actually enforce the law or the Court to hear his case. https://t.co/NioPWLiTx8 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 19, 2025

And they refused to do that.

I mean this is… really bad. We genuinely can’t say with confidence who won Georgia in 2020.



Brad Raffensperger got a lot of plaudits for standing up to Trump, but boy, does he suck at his job. https://t.co/fdArUM9MlH — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 19, 2025

He sure does.

