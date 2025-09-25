Rob Reiner Says Kamala Harris Memoir Got His Debate Watch Party Remarks Wrong

We're not sure what Kamala Harris hoped to gain from her recently released book, "107 Days," and the related tour, but we're willing to bet things aren't going the way she'd planned.

The other day, we told you how Democrats were pretty sour on this book tour, with one Democratic strategist saying, “This book seems to be unhelpful and divisive in a way that makes it hard for her to be the face of the party as we look to the future."

Columnist Byron York noted the book is filled with "petty slurs and slights," writing:

In one chapter, Harris goes through the notes she made of the reactions that some top Democrats had when then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and almost instantly endorsed Harris. For example, both Bill and Hillary quickly told Harris they supported her and would do anything she asked to help. James Clyburn, the South Carolina congressman and powerbroker, said simply, "Let's go. I'm all in." But Harris says Gavin Newsom, the governor of Harris's home state of California, responded with: "Hiking. Will call back." (Harris follows that with a quick parenthetical: "He never did.") In fact, Newsom endorsed Harris that very day, a few hours later, in what The Los Angeles Times called a "show of California unity." Why nitpick about that at this late date, especially given Newsom's rising status in the Democratic Party?

And now it seems there are some untruths in the book, too.

Rob Reiner, the actor/director/producer behind films like "The Princess Bride" and "This Is Spinal Tap," is claiming that a conversation he had with Doug Emhoff, as included in Harris's book, never happened.

"I never, ever said to Doug Emhoff, ‘It’s your fault’. That’s ludicrous!"



Film director Rob Reiner tells Piers Morgan Kamala Harris' account of what he said in her book is not true.



Full interview coming to Uncensored on Friday.@piersmorgan | @ActualRobReiner pic.twitter.com/yjiFLHhAu3 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 24, 2025

"Listen, Jake Tapper said the same thing, that I said that. How could it possibly be Doug Emhoff's fault? I'm not that unsophisticated to know how people...decided to run or not decide to run. I was screaming at the whole world there. Doug was definitely there. He was hearing all of that."

When Piers Morgan asked Reiner why Harris would include this in her book, Reiner replied, "I don't know. And why would Jake Tapper put it in his book? And I talked to Jake three different occasions and I said, 'It makes no sense!'"

The alleged exchange happened during the June 27, 2024, debate between President Biden and Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris claims that her husband Doug was at a watch party in Hollywood for the Trump/Biden debate.



Rob Reiner, reacting to Biden’s terrible performance starts yelling at Doug:



“We’re going to lose our f***ing democracy and it’s your fault!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8Ov79b9KbR — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) September 25, 2025

The claim was written in Harris and Tapper's books, and reported on by both The Independent and The Hill back in May. At the time, The Hill said it reached out to representatives for Emhoff and Reiner but received no response.

One X user said, "There probably is going to be a lot more of this."

Harris is in Philadelphia, PA for another stop on her book tour. Between now and late November, she will travel to other cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle, and London, England.









