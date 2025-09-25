BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted
Trump Signs New TikTok Deal
Antifa Just Showed Everyone Why Trump Labeled Them a Domestic Terror Group
Five Years After the Pandemic, Violet Affleck Demands a Return to Permanent Mask...
State Rep. Marcia Morey (D-NC) Says 'No Correlation' Between Crime and Letting Criminals...
Starbucks Announces $1B Restructuring That Will Close Stores and Lay Off 900 Workers
Perpetually Online Leftists Claim Playing Dice Game Bunco Is 'Colonial Violence' and 'Lite...
Police Made Contact With Tyler Robinson By Rifle Drop Point Just 6 Hours...
Secretary of War Orders Hundreds of Senior Generals to Virginia For 'Rare, Urgent...
Trump’s HHS Overhauls Welfare Program with Focus on Accountability
'No One Is Above the Law': Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been...
800+ Pounds of Fentanyl Seized in Operation Targeting Sinaloa Cartel
Tulsa Man Charged With Attempting to Provide 3D-Printed Weapons to Al-Qaida
DOJ Sues Six States for Not Providing Voter Registration Rolls
Tipsheet

Rob Reiner Says Kamala Harris Memoir Got His Debate Watch Party Remarks Wrong

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 25, 2025 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

We're not sure what Kamala Harris hoped to gain from her recently released book, "107 Days," and the related tour, but we're willing to bet things aren't going the way she'd planned.

Advertisement

The other day, we told you how Democrats were pretty sour on this book tour, with one Democratic strategist saying, “This book seems to be unhelpful and divisive in a way that makes it hard for her to be the face of the party as we look to the future."

Columnist Byron York noted the book is filled with "petty slurs and slights," writing:

In one chapter, Harris goes through the notes she made of the reactions that some top Democrats had when then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and almost instantly endorsed Harris. For example, both Bill and Hillary quickly told Harris they supported her and would do anything she asked to help. James Clyburn, the South Carolina congressman and powerbroker, said simply, "Let's go. I'm all in."

But Harris says Gavin Newsom, the governor of Harris's home state of California, responded with: "Hiking. Will call back." (Harris follows that with a quick parenthetical: "He never did.") In fact, Newsom endorsed Harris that very day, a few hours later, in what The Los Angeles Times called a "show of California unity." Why nitpick about that at this late date, especially given Newsom's rising status in the Democratic Party?

Recommended

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

And now it seems there are some untruths in the book, too.

Rob Reiner, the actor/director/producer behind films like "The Princess Bride" and "This Is Spinal Tap," is claiming that a conversation he had with Doug Emhoff, as included in Harris's book, never happened.

"Listen, Jake Tapper said the same thing, that I said that. How could it possibly be Doug Emhoff's fault? I'm not that unsophisticated to know how people...decided to run or not decide to run. I was screaming at the whole world there. Doug was definitely there. He was hearing all of that."

When Piers Morgan asked Reiner why Harris would include this in her book, Reiner replied, "I don't know. And why would Jake Tapper put it in his book? And I talked to Jake three different occasions and I said, 'It makes no sense!'"

The alleged exchange happened during the June 27, 2024, debate between President Biden and Donald Trump. 

Advertisement

The claim was written in Harris and Tapper's books, and reported on by both The Independent and The Hill back in May. At the time, The Hill said it reached out to representatives for Emhoff and Reiner but received no response.

One X user said, "There probably is going to be a lot more of this." 

Harris is in Philadelphia, PA for another stop on her book tour. Between now and late November, she will travel to other cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle, and London, England.



Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOUG EMHOFF HOLLYWOOD KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted Katie Pavlich
Antifa Just Showed Everyone Why Trump Labeled Them a Domestic Terror Group Matt Vespa
We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Texas Anti-ICE Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Matt Vespa
Five Years After the Pandemic, Violet Affleck Demands a Return to Permanent Mask Mandates Amy Curtis
Democrats Won't Like What Trump Has Planned If They Push for a Government Shutdown Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted Katie Pavlich
Advertisement