No, Senator Van Hollen: Stations Choosing Not To Air Kimmel Isn’t Censorship

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 25, 2025 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It's very clear that the Democratic Party has no idea what the First Amendment means and what free speech is.

They have spent the past week telling us there's a Constitutional right to have a high-paying late-night talk show, calling the short-lived suspension of Jimmy Kimmel "censorship." It's not. It was a business decision by ABC/Disney and stations like Sinclair and Nexstar to not air a show after the host made inflammatory comments about Charlie Kirk.

Even with Kimmel's return to his show, several Sinclair stations have opted to not broadcast his show.

That, of course, is their right.

But Democrats like California State Senator Scott Wiener vowed to break up Sinclair for not airing Kimmel, and now Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is calling Sinclair's decision not to air Kimmel "censorship" too.

While FCC Chair Brendan Carr did comment on the situation and talk about possible consequences for ABC/Disney and Kimmel, the FCC did not demand the suspension of Kimmel's show. That decision came from the network after Kimmel refused to tone down the rhetoric (and the future of Kimmel's show has long been in doubt anyway).

Every time they call President Trump a fascist or an authoritarian, they're projecting.

It's clear Senator Van Hollen's priorities are all out of line. He's the guy who went to bat for accused MS-13 gang member and illegal alien, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, traveling all the way to South America to visit him.

A search of Van Hollen's X account, he's made no mention of Google's announcement that it censored users at the order of the Biden administration to stop the spread of "COVID misinformation."

