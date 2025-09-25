No, Senator Van Hollen: Stations Choosing Not To Air Kimmel Isn’t Censorship

It's very clear that the Democratic Party has no idea what the First Amendment means and what free speech is.

They have spent the past week telling us there's a Constitutional right to have a high-paying late-night talk show, calling the short-lived suspension of Jimmy Kimmel "censorship." It's not. It was a business decision by ABC/Disney and stations like Sinclair and Nexstar to not air a show after the host made inflammatory comments about Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

Even with Kimmel's return to his show, several Sinclair stations have opted to not broadcast his show.

That, of course, is their right.

But Democrats like California State Senator Scott Wiener vowed to break up Sinclair for not airing Kimmel, and now Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is calling Sinclair's decision not to air Kimmel "censorship" too.

It’s outrageous that Jimmy Kimmel is still censored on millions of Maryland TVs because Sinclair won’t stand up to Trump and his FCC’s threats to free speech.



Their shameful bowing to the Dear Leader comes at the expense of viewers and the principle of freedom of expression. — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) September 25, 2025

While FCC Chair Brendan Carr did comment on the situation and talk about possible consequences for ABC/Disney and Kimmel, the FCC did not demand the suspension of Kimmel's show. That decision came from the network after Kimmel refused to tone down the rhetoric (and the future of Kimmel's show has long been in doubt anyway).

Businesses and companies have the right to determine what they will show and what they won't show! It's called freedom and supply and demand.



Only an authoritarian would make demands on companies! Are you an authoritarian dictator, Chris? Making demands! 🙄 — KJ-isms (@KJisms) September 25, 2025

Every time they call President Trump a fascist or an authoritarian, they're projecting.

In 2024 Baltimore had 201 homicides, but do go on about how Jimmy Kimmel deserves air time. https://t.co/YOP23z1VXW — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) September 25, 2025

It's clear Senator Van Hollen's priorities are all out of line. He's the guy who went to bat for accused MS-13 gang member and illegal alien, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, traveling all the way to South America to visit him.

It’s outrageous that you haven’t said a single word about the catastrophic level of censorship under the Biden administration. The truth is coming out, and it makes your silence on it more damning by the day.



The double standard must end. pic.twitter.com/f2lL4TCbar — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) September 25, 2025

A search of Van Hollen's X account, he's made no mention of Google's announcement that it censored users at the order of the Biden administration to stop the spread of "COVID misinformation."

Editor’s Note: Here at Townhall, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Townhall VIP today. Use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.