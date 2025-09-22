Jimmy Kimmel's Show Was Already in Trouble Before His Inflammatory MAGA Comments

While the Left continues its hair-on-fire meltdown over Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, the truth behind it continues to come out.

This was not a move by the Trump administration to suppress free speech. This was the inevitable next step for a show in an unpopular genre, hosted by an unlikable guy, and hemorrhaging both viewers and network cash.

The New York Post's Page Six has details about how Kimmel's future at ABC was questionable before his comments about MAGA and Charlie Kirk:

Jimmy Kimmel’s future at ABC was already up in air before Charlie Kirk uproar as contract came to close https://t.co/2DIsur1uol pic.twitter.com/VQoC3X47K8 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 19, 2025

Here's more:

The multimillionaire late-night host had just months left on his deal with Disney and was set to start negotiations with bigwigs later this year. However, we’re told that ABC may have been getting ready to push him out after this season. Sources said the network could’ve used the furor over his outspoken nightly monologues to pull the plug early and avoid another year of Kimmel’s controversial comments. One insider said Disney chief Bob Iger “doesn’t want to be at war with Donald Trump right now, just as he has stabilized Disney.” “I don’t know what they are planning, but maybe the uproar is so loud Jimmy can’t come back.”

As we told you last week, Kimmel was in talks with network bigwigs who wanted him to tone things down and possibly even apologize for the remarks he made during his opening monologue last Monday.

In that monologue, Kimmel said unequivocally that Tyler Robinson, the man who allegedly assassinated Kirk, was a member of MAGA -- despite evidence from law enforcement that proved Robinson had Leftist political beliefs and hated Kirk.

Kimmel refused to apologize and planned a Wednesday night opening monologue that would've doubled down on his MAGA attacks. That's when the network temporarily pulled the plug on him.

The Left is calling for a boycott of Disney/ABC/Hulu over Kimmel's suspension, and actor Mark Ruffalo said pulling Kimmel off the air is "like living under the Taliban."

Late last week, Variety reported that ABC/Disney were in talks to come up with a "compromise" to bring Kimmel back:

The veteran host’s business and legal representatives are deep in discussions with Disney and ABC leaders in the hopes of finding a path to a compromise that would allow for the return of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” according to three people with knowledge of the situation. ... There is no guarantee Kimmel and Disney will come to terms on agreement to return to the airwaves, these people cautioned.

And given Kimmel's push to be even more inflammatory in his Wednesday night monologue, it's unlikely he'll be open to a compromise that would require him to tone it down.

Meanwhile, Kimmel -- like most late-night hosts -- was struggling in ratings and with key demographics. Kimmel draws a little over one million viewers per episode, and his share of the coveted 18-49 demographic fell from about 0.68 in 2013-14 to about 0.16 in 2024-25. He falls a distant third behind Stephen Colbert and Greg Gutfeld, who dominates late-night television.

