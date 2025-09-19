VIP
We Will Continue to Fight for Charlie and Free Speech
Jimmy Kimmel Was Not Going to Apologize for Heinous Monologue on Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 19, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There were some rumblings that Jimmy Kimmel was going to clarify his monologue this week about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The late-night host insinuated that the suspected assassin of Kirk, Tyler Robinson, was a MAGA supporter. It was that segment that led to the indefinite suspension of his show. Kimmel is reportedly furious over this move, and now we’ve learned he wasn’t going to apologize and planned to double down on his attacks on Trump supporters (via NY Post): 

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel said he was unwilling to apologize for his remarks that blamed MAGA supporters for killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk — and said he was going to double down on attacking President Trump’s backers before he was yanked from the air, according to new reports. 

Kimmel learned in a phone call from top Disney exec Dana Walden on Wednesday afternoon that his show was being removed indefinitely, Deadline reported, citing sources. 

During the call, Kimmel reportedly refused to comply with calls from critics and the owners of dozens of ABC affiliate stations for him to apologize. 

[…] 

Kimmel has claimed that his comments were mischaracterized when he said during a Monday night show that the “MAGA gang” was “desperately” trying to pin left-wing ideology on Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old indicted for Kirk’s murder. 

[…] 

Disney, however, felt that if Kimmel had doubled down on his MAGA comments, the company would have been forced to make a more drastic decision than simply suspending the show, sources told Deadline. 

It remains unclear if Kimmel is willing to return to host the late night show following Disney’s actions. 

Well, he can’t under his show’s banner right now.

