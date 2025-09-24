The Liberal Media Just Dropped the Most Laughable Narrative About the Texas ICE...
On Merit, They're Failures: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Blasts Harris and Buttigieg

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 24, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris hoped her new book, "107 Days," and her subsequent book tour would help rehabilitate her political career, she was sorely mistaken. 

In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Harris admitted she didn't choose Biden's Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg precisely because Buttigieg is gay. Even Maddow seemed taken aback, noting, "To say that [Buttigieg] couldn't be on the ticket effectively because he was gay, it's hard to hear." Harris also admitted she couldn't pick Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro because he's Jewish.

Democrats -- who already weren't keen on Kamala -- have further soured on Harris following this flop of a book-tour launch.

But Harris's troubles are far from over. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined Fox News for an interview in which he humiliated both Harris and Buttigieg in one fell swoop.

Bessent explained why he didn't buy Harris's explanation for passing over Buttigieg.

“First, it shows her emphasis on identity politics, and you know, the American people moved on," Bessent said. “Two, it shows how low regard she holds American people… she was just a terrible candidate.”

He also didn't spare Buttigieg. "And three, you wouldn’t pick Pete Buttigieg because he might have been the worst Transportation Secretary in history," Bessent said. "Sean Duffy...Pete Buttigieg left him a mess....the FAA is a disaster...anything to do with transportation was woefully neglected over the past four years."

Bessent said that while Harris focused "on [Buttigieg's] identity, his sexuality," the reality is that both Harris and Buttigieg were failures. "Let’s look on merit, and I can tell you, on merit, he’s a failure,"  Bessent said. "And on merit, she’s a failure.”

