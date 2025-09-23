Karoline Leavitt Took the Liberal Media to the Cleaners Yesterday
Tipsheet

Wait, Did Kamala Harris Really Just Say That About Pete Buttigieg?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 23, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Kamala Harris couldn’t argue her way out of a paper bag, so why would you think she'd be any different in the craft of media spin?  She was a trainwreck before, and she reminded us of her incompetence with her recent interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. The failed vice president has penned a new book, and some details have not pleased liberals. Take Harris’ running mate search. Pete Buttigege was considered but got nixed for the obvious reason: he’s gay.

Maddow brought it up. I mean, just watch this—Harris denies ever saying that Mayor Pete was not considered for VP due to his sexual preferences, but also, I totally did that. You cannot make this up: 

Maddow: To say that he couldn't be on the ticket effectively because he was gay, it's hard to hear. 

Harris: No no that's not what I said that he couldn’t be on the ticket because he is gay. My point as I write in the book is that I was clear that in 107 days, in one of the most hotly contested elections for president of the United States, against someone like Donald Trump, who knows no floor, to be a black woman running for president of the United States and as a vice presidential running mate, a gay man, with the stakes being so high, it made me very sad, but I also realized it would be a real risk. 

So, you didn’t pick him because Pete is gay. How homophobic, Kamala? Also, you just admitted what Maddow just said. 

I also see you haven’t lost your elite ability to serve up word salads, Ms. Harris. 

Jeez, woman.

