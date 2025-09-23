Scarborough Lectures Right on Speech As Evidence of Past Left-Wing Censorship Piles Up

We've heard some pretty tone-deaf remarks from the mainstream media, but this latest from MSNBC's Joe Scarborough is up there.

Today, Morning Joe went on air and warned the Right that we better be careful with free speech or Democrats might try and silence us in the future.

Advertisement

Scarborough: The right better watch what they do with speech, because the left might do the same thing to them.



They all say this as if the left hasn’t already done that, and won't do it again should they ever reclaim power — regardless of what the right does or doesn’t do. pic.twitter.com/EVSws9yp4K — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 23, 2025

This argument, undoubtedly, stems from Jimmy Kimmel's short-lived suspension from ABC. Kimmel will be back on-air tonight after the network -- which pulled his show last week after Kimmel refused to tone down his anti-MAGA rhetoric -- and Kimmel reached an agreement. The Sinclair Media Group and Nexstar, who both own ABC affiliates, are refusing to air the show tonight.

In a statement, Sinclair called on Kimmel to issue an apology to the Kirk family and make a donation.

But this is not government censorship. This is a corporate decision

In the meantime, it seems Scarborough missed some pretty big news this morning. Google admitted they censored social media users at the behest of the Biden administration.

As our own Jeff Charles reported earlier today:

The House Judiciary Committee announced on Tuesday that “Google commits to offer all creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations on topics such as COVID-19 and elections an opportunity to return to the platform.” Google made multiple admissions to the committee, according to a press release. It confessed that the Biden administration “pressured Google to censor Americans and remove content that did not violate YouTube’s policies.” The company further labeled the administration’s conduct as “unacceptable and wrong” and vowed to never use third-party “fact-checkers,” which have repeatedly shown bias against the right. Now, after years of the left claiming that conservatives and libertarians were peddling conspiracy theories about the Biden administration collaborating with social media platforms to suppress speech, the world’s largest search engine has admitted that we were right all along.

Google promised to reinstate thousands of accounts of YouTube users who were kicked from the platform under the Biden administration's rabid pro-censorship policies.

This admission comes years after Meta, the parent company of Facebook, acknowledged censoring people at the request of the Biden administration during the COVID-19 pandemic — a censorship that continued up until the 2024 election.

Speaking of the election, both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz ran on a platform of censoring social media, with Harris lamenting the fact guys like Elon Musk could speak to millions of people on X without government oversight. Walz said "hate speech" and "disinformation" weren't protected by the First Amendment, and pushed to have a "hate speech registry" in Minnesota, where saying things like "I support JK Rowling" would lead to your inclusion on that list.

California State Senator Scott Wiener also posted last night that his party "can't wait to break up" Sinclair Media, the group that's refusing to air Kimmel's show tonight on its multiple ABC affiliate stations.

Scarborough must've forgotten about all of these examples, or missed the latest news.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.