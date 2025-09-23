Google Just Admitted What We Already Knew About Biden's Censorship Obsession

Google just acknowledged that it censored right-leaning viewpoints on its platforms — especially YouTube.

The House Judiciary Committee announced on Tuesday that “Google commits to offer all creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations on topics such as COVID-19 and elections an opportunity to return to the platform.”

Google made multiple admissions to the committee, according to a press release. It confessed that the Biden administration “pressured Google to censor Americans and remove content that did not violate YouTube’s policies.” The company further labeled the administration’s conduct as “unacceptable and wrong” and vowed to never use third-party “fact-checkers,” which have repeatedly shown bias against the right.

Now, after years of the left claiming that conservatives and libertarians were peddling conspiracy theories about the Biden administration collaborating with social media platforms to suppress speech, the world’s largest search engine has admitted that we were right all along.

🚨BREAKING: Due to our oversight efforts, GOOGLE commits to offer ALL creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations to return to the platform.



BUT THAT’S NOT ALL.



Thread: pic.twitter.com/60SsoCK2Yk — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 23, 2025

This development comes after House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) launched an investigation into what he calls the “Censorship-Industrial Complex.”

The committee issued a report in May 2024 revealing that the Biden White House spent its first year trying to strong-arm big tech companies into silencing dissenting voices on the coronavirus, the 2020 election, and other matters.

Researchers reviewed tens of thousands of emails and internal messages from companies like Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet, which owns Google and YouTube. For starters, Google shared a draft policy with the White House in which it proposed ramping up censorship against conservatives questioning the Democrat narrative on vaccines. It requested feedback from the Biden administration. “At first blush, seems like a great step,” a White House official replied.

In another email, YouTube staff cautioned that the situation could “spiral out of control” if they refused to work with the administration to help it stifle dissenting views online.

Google was not the only company that functioned as a censorship tool for the Biden regime. The White House also pressured Facebook to ensure that only Democrat-approved narratives about COVID-19 and vaccines were allowed on the platform. Former President Joe Biden even went so far as to accuse Facebook of killing people by not doing enough to suppress contradictory content.

Biden’s White House used its leverage to coerce Google and other companies into compliance. Internal messages showed that executives feared retaliation.

The question now centers on whether YouTube will actually follow through on its promises. Now that Biden is no longer in office, they have no reason to continue their censorship efforts — unless they always agreed with them in the first place and they were not actually being forced to go along with the authoritarian left.

Given that Trump is in office, YouTube might just read the writing on the wall and roll back its censorious practices. But there is another important question: Will the federal officials involved in this scandal face accountability or will this situation show once again that we live in a two-tiered justice system?

