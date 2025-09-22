France Joins List of Countries That Officially Recognize a Palestinian State

French President Emmanuel Macron joined other nations in officially recognizing a Palestinian state. France now joins Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia on a list of nations that are pushing for a two-state solution as a possible end to the war between Hamas and Israel.

BREAKING: France’s Emmanuel Macron announces recognition of the Palestinian state pic.twitter.com/dWNOr44yrK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 22, 2025

Earlier today, our own Jeff Charles reported on those other nations doing Hamas a huge favor by handing them their own country.

Here's more from CNN:

French President Emmanuel Macron said at the United Nations on Monday that the recognition of a Palestinian state is the “only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace,” calling the move a “defeat for Hamas.” Speaking at a summit on a two-state solution in New York, Macron said “we must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.” The recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people “takes nothing away from the rights of the people of Israel, who France supported from day one,” Macron said.

Macron's sentiments were echoed by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who said the war in Gaza is "intolerable" and a two-state solution is the "only way out of his nightmare." Guterres also called Palestinian statehood a "right" and told the UN, "We must recommit ourselves to the two-state solution before it is too late. The solution in which two independent, contiguous, democratic, viable and sovereign states are mutually recognized and fully integrated into the international community."

The United States and Israel continue to object to such a move and "will not participate in this charade," according to Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon. Danon also asked world leaders, many of whom said Palestinian statehood is contingent on Hamas not participating in government, “Many leaders today will speak about the future when Hamas will not be part of Gaza, but I will ask them: who is going to do that?”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also blasted world leaders saying, "I have a clear message to those leaders recognizing a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7th: you are giving a massive prize to terror."

Back on September 18, Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a speech in which he remarked, "Hamas are not agents of peace, but agents of terror and barbarism. They are still holding 48 hostages and using civilians as human shields.Let me be clear: as long as Hamas exists, there will never be peace in this region."

It's also worth noting that Hamas is a designated terror organization in the European Union, with all 27 member states classifying it as such.

