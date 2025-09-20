Chris Hayes Cries First Amendment Foul for Kimmel, but Cheered Tucker Carlson’s Firing

Perhaps, some day, the media will realize the Internet is forever and it's very easy for anyone with an Internet connection to find old videos of them. Videos they'd probably prefer we'd forget.

Advertisement

Over the last several days, the media have gone to the mattresses to defend Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel was suspended indefinitely from his late-night show following comments he made about Charlie Kirk and his subsequent refusal to apologize. In fact, Fox News reported Jimmy Kimmel wanted to double down and even penned an anti-MAGA opening monologue for Wednesday night before the execs pulled the plug.

We already told you about Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's "outrage" over Kimmel's firing and Jim Acosta white-knighting for Kimmel. Of course, none of them bothered to speak out when Democrats were doing the censoring, like they did with COVID. Some of them -- like Schumer -- were even calling for Tucker Carlson's firing.

Now we can add Chris Hayes to the list of people with double standards.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Kimmel getting fired: This renders the First Amendment meaningless.



Chris Hayes on Tucker getting fired: He believed he could say anything no matter how disgusting and get away with it. Over time, that’s not going to work out well for you. pic.twitter.com/KOdROGvseE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

Hayes said, "This is just the latest chapter in Donald Trump's ongoing campaign to crack down on free speech, dominate the media, and essentially render the First Amendment meaningless."

But when it came to Carlson, Hayes was singing a different tune. "He believed he could say anything. No matter how vile, no matter how disgusting, no matter how offensive, no matter how dehumanizing or belittling. And if you act like a sociopath over and over and over and over, you will become unpopular on the national stage...eventually, people will be rightly offended, disgusted by it."

Of course, Kimmel has said some pretty disgusting, vile, and offensive things over the years. In addition to his Monday night remarks about Kirk's alleged killer, claiming Tyler Robinson was MAGA, Kimmel wanted to deny unvaccinated people healthcare, called Americans neo-Nazis and fascists, and called for Roseanne Barr to be fired from her show.

Oh, and he cheered when Tucker Carlson was fired:

2023. Jimmy Kimmel celebrates Tucker Carlson getting fired from Fox. pic.twitter.com/KkvVRc4At6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 18, 2025

How the tables have turned.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.