Tipsheet

'Outraged' Schumer Slams Kimmel Suspension As Autocratic Despite Once Demanding Tucker Carlson’s Firing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 18, 2025 4:00 PM
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

Yesterday, ABC announced it pulled "Jimmy Kimmel Live" from the air "indefinitely" following remarks Kimmel made regarding the assassination of conservative Charlie Kirk. Earlier in the day FCC Chair Brendan Carr said his agency could possibly take action against ABC, their parent company Disney, and Kimmel himself.

The blowback against Kimmel stems from remarks he made on Monday night's show, where he claimed Kirk's alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, was actually a conservative: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

That, of course, is a lie. Authorities have noted that Robinson was politically Left-wing and pro-trans, and said he "hated" Charlie Kirk.

Leftists didn't waste time in claiming Kimmel's indefinite suspension is a violation of his First Amendment rights and suppression of his speech by the Trump administration.

This includes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who told CNN, "It is outrageous, it is a page right out of [Chinese president] Xi's playbook. This is just despicable, disgusting and against democratic values. Trump and his allies seem to want to shut down speech that they don't like to hear. That is not what democracies do. That is what autocracies do."

Schumer continued, "It doesn't matter whether you agree with Kimmel or not. He has the right to free speech. And so it is just outrageous, it is indicative of autocracy, and I am just outraged by it. Again, this is what dictators do. This is what Xi would do. This is what Putin would do. We are not that country."

Is This the Most Vile Reaction to Kimmel Getting Pulled Off Air? Leah Barkoukis
But there was a time Schumer was more keen on taking a "page right out of Xi's playbook." In 2023, Schumer called for then Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be fired.

Schumer said, "Rupert Murdoch, who has admitted they were lies and said he regretted it has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight now that he's seen how he's perverted and slimed the truth. And from letting him go on again and again and again. Not because their views deserve such opprobrium, but because our democracy depends on it."

As always, it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

