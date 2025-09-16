Trump's Efforts to Designate Antifa Get an Assist From Capitol Hill
Kid Rock Blasts Media, Says Left-Wing Narrative Driving Political Derangement
Maureen Comey Sues DOJ For Firing Her
Democrat Candidate in Iowa Echoes Violent Rhetoric, Opponents Stay Silent
Left-Wing Streamer Destiny Lies About Twitch Ban to Smear Conservatives

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 16, 2025 6:45 PM
Screenshot via YouTube/Destiny

If you don't know who Destiny is, you're probably not alone. His real name is Steven Kenneth Bonnell II and he's a Left-wing "political commentator" and livestreamer.

He's made quite a name for himself in the week since Charlie Kirk was assassinated. He joined a panel on Piers Morgan's "Uncensored" where he told the audience, "If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn't have been President for the second term."

WATCH:

That was a "mask fully off" moment.

Destiny also went on YouTube to tell conservatives, "You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events."

His comments are understandably alarming following the assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, especially in light of several Leftists in the media and elsewhere celebrating the death and escalating calls for violence towards conservatives.

Today, Bonnell went on X and blamed Elon Musk and and conservatives for getting him banned from the Twitch streaming platform:

This is a lie, however. PC Gamer reported in 2022:

A politics-focused streamer called Destiny has been indefinitely banned from Twitch. A screenshot Destiny shared to his subreddit indicates that the ban can only be lifted on appeal, and that it was applied for "Promoting, encouraging, or facilitating the discrimination or denigration of a group of people based on their protected characteristics."

Twitch has not provided a definitive motivation for the ban beyond that, but Destiny said in a Reddit post that he believes it was imposed "because of my claims that transwomen shouldn't compete with ciswomen in women's athletics," due of the likelihood that they'll dominate in their fields. That belief, expressed earlier this month, attracted widespread criticism on social media.

Another potential cause, noted by Dot Esports, is a recent "debate" Destiny held with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes was banned from Twitch in 2019, and Twitch guidelines prohibit streaming with banned streamers. Destiny's stream with Fuentes was apparently only live on Twitch for a brief time, but still long enough to result in a policy violation. Fuentes was also recently implicated in an uptick of "hate raids" against women and LGBTQ+ streamers on Twitch.

The blatant lie and opportunism of Bonnell's post did not go unnoticed.

That's precisely what he's doing.

That's the person responsible for his ban. Three years ago.

Indeed.

Given the things Destiny has said on broadcast media, it's not a stretch to realize he's also lying about his Twitch ban.

