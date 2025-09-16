Left-Wing Streamer Destiny Lies About Twitch Ban to Smear Conservatives

If you don't know who Destiny is, you're probably not alone. His real name is Steven Kenneth Bonnell II and he's a Left-wing "political commentator" and livestreamer.

Advertisement

He's made quite a name for himself in the week since Charlie Kirk was assassinated. He joined a panel on Piers Morgan's "Uncensored" where he told the audience, "If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn't have been President for the second term."

WATCH:

Destiny just said the quiet part out loud:



"If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn't have been President for the second term."



Mask fully off. pic.twitter.com/EzaManWe9C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2025

That was a "mask fully off" moment.

Destiny also went on YouTube to tell conservatives, "You need conservatives to be afraid of getting killed when they go to events."

BREAKING - Steven Bonnell, also known as Destiny, calls for conservatives to be killed more often so they will be afraid to attend events or speak out. pic.twitter.com/IZOPutiJ6v — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 15, 2025

His comments are understandably alarming following the assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, especially in light of several Leftists in the media and elsewhere celebrating the death and escalating calls for violence towards conservatives.

Today, Bonnell went on X and blamed Elon Musk and and conservatives for getting him banned from the Twitch streaming platform:

Unreal, @elonmusk and other conservatives just got me banned from twitch. My entire income is gone now. So much for the party of free speech. pic.twitter.com/L5ITcNPD3M — Destiny | Steven Bonnell II (@TheOmniLiberal) September 16, 2025

This is a lie, however. PC Gamer reported in 2022:

A politics-focused streamer called Destiny has been indefinitely banned from Twitch. A screenshot Destiny shared to his subreddit indicates that the ban can only be lifted on appeal, and that it was applied for "Promoting, encouraging, or facilitating the discrimination or denigration of a group of people based on their protected characteristics." Twitch has not provided a definitive motivation for the ban beyond that, but Destiny said in a Reddit post that he believes it was imposed "because of my claims that transwomen shouldn't compete with ciswomen in women's athletics," due of the likelihood that they'll dominate in their fields. That belief, expressed earlier this month, attracted widespread criticism on social media. Another potential cause, noted by Dot Esports, is a recent "debate" Destiny held with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes was banned from Twitch in 2019, and Twitch guidelines prohibit streaming with banned streamers. Destiny's stream with Fuentes was apparently only live on Twitch for a brief time, but still long enough to result in a policy violation. Fuentes was also recently implicated in an uptick of "hate raids" against women and LGBTQ+ streamers on Twitch.

The blatant lie and opportunism of Bonnell's post did not go unnoticed.

Advertisement

Destiny has been banned on Twitch since 2022, but wants to pretend that he was only just banned due to recent events in order to pretend to make a stand or something. https://t.co/TBqIcFc4ev pic.twitter.com/YiBVrsIJLe — AstroNerdBoy (@AstroNerdBoy) September 16, 2025

That's precisely what he's doing.

I'm not big into doxxing, but I found the guy who got you banned. pic.twitter.com/2KbJszqEqo — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 16, 2025

That's the person responsible for his ban. Three years ago.

Indeed.

Apparently he was banned in 2022 and this is a 3 year old notice he’s using to make money and get attention. https://t.co/ZNsqI1I7Lh — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 16, 2025

Given the things Destiny has said on broadcast media, it's not a stretch to realize he's also lying about his Twitch ban.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!