House GOP Wanted to Hold a Moment of Prayer for Charlie Kirk. How the Dems Responded Was Appalling.

Democrats are despicable people. If there’s anything that will obliterate their fake condolences over the death of Charlie Kirk today, look no further than this spectacle on the House floor. Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, commentator, host, and activist, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, today. He was 31.
Speaker Mike Johnson wanted to hold a moment of silence for Kirk, which House Democrats shouted down.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) couldn’t hold her tongue, shouting “You f**king own this” at Democrats.
An unbelievable moment on the House floor.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025
Rep. Lauren Boebert requests a moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk.
Democrats can be heard shouting "no!"
Then, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna shouts back "y'all caused this!" pic.twitter.com/puEobizZTk
Consternation on the House floor as Lauren Boebert calls for a moment of prayer for Charlie Kirk and Democrats shout ‘NO!’— Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) September 10, 2025
Anna Paulina Luna yells at Dems: ‘You fucking own this!’
Speaker Mike Johnson’s statement on Charlie Kirk. He is leading a moment of silence and prayer on the House floor pic.twitter.com/SpNsTUXGDf— Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) September 10, 2025
Recommended
September 10, 2025
At 31 years old, Charlie Kirk has passed away after being shot at a campus event in Utah.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025
Please join us in prayer for him and his family.
His dedication to his God, his family, and his country will continue to inspire countless Americans, and his legacy will live on forever.… pic.twitter.com/6SIMYiF2uc
Police do not have a suspect, and Kirk's shooter is still at large.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member