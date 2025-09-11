FBI Offers $100K Reward for Information Leading to ID or Arrest of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination

The FBI has provided major updates today in their ongoing investigation into the assassination of TPUSA founder and CEO, Charlie Kirk.

This includes the fact that they found a "high-powered, bolt-action rifle" in a wooded area where the shooter is believed to have fled. Along with the weapon, agents located cartridges engraved with "pro-transgender and anti-fascist messages."

They also issued photos of a "person of interest" in the assassination,

Krik was shot at Utah Valley University campus in Orem during the first stop of "The American Comeback Tour."

Now the FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for anyone who can provide information "leading to the identification and arrest" of those responsible.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Contact 1-800-CALL-FBI and submit photos and… pic.twitter.com/ReuzFhdm0H — FBI (@FBI) September 11, 2025

Officials reported the suspect was wearing all-black clothing and tactical gear. They also reported finding physical evidence at the scene, including foot and palm prints. They are also combing through video footage for more information. They believe the suspect jumped from the roof after shooting Kirk and fled on foot.

In a press conference this morning, officials also said they are "confident in our abilities right now" and that they have "good video footage" of the suspect individual. The FBI hasn ot released that footage yet, but they also assured the public there is no safety threat to the neighborhoods near the Utah Valley University campus.

