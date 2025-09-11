Trump Issues a Proclamation Honoring Charlie Kirk
Seth Moulton's Response to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is What's Wrong With the Democrat...
Sen. Mike Lee Introduces Resolution Condemning Assassination of Charlie Kirk
New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination
Comedy Central Quietly Pulls 'South Park' Episode Mocking Charlie Kirk
Jay Leno Calls Assassination of Charlie Kirk the 'Death of Free Speech'
CBS's Nate Burleson Asks Disgusting Question Following Charlie Kirk's Death
President Trump Announces Charlie Kirk Will Be Posthumously Awarded Presidential Medal of...
Onward for Charlie Kirk
Columbia Students Turn Assassination Into a Punchline
'Nobody Deserves That': Charlie Kirk's Rivals Speak Out After Assassination
FBI Gives Major Update on Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation
Vigils Held Across the Country for Kirk, Including in an Unlikely Place
You May Not Realize How Instrumental Kirk Was in Vance's Political Rise. Read...
Tipsheet

FBI Releases Photos of 'Person of Interest' in Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 11, 2025 12:23 PM
Images released by FBI Salt Lake City

The FBI office in Salt Lake City has released a surveillance photograph showing a person of interest in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the agency wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

The authorities on Wednesday indicated that the suspect was wearing all-black clothing, a black tactical helmet, a black mask covering his face, and tactical gear. It is believed he fired one shot from a nearby roof using a bolt-action high-powered rifle, then jumped from the roof and fled on foot.

The FBI announced on Thursday that investigators had found video footage, palm prints, and footwear impressions in a wooded area near the scene of the crime. They also found several cartridges with pro-transgender and anti-fascist messages engraved on them.

Recommended

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Utah Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason told reporters on Thursday that law enforcement was able to "track the movements of the shooter." He stated that the authorities also have "good video footage" of the suspect. They have not yet released the footage.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CRIME FBI UTAH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
They Murdered Charlie Kirk and They Must Pay Kurt Schlichter
Seth Moulton's Response to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is What's Wrong With the Democrat Party Matt Vespa
After Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated, Dems Kept Saying This Phrase. It Was a Little Jarring. Matt Vespa
FBI Gives Major Update on Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation Dmitri Bolt
CBS's Nate Burleson Asks Disgusting Question Following Charlie Kirk's Death Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination Jeff Charles
Advertisement