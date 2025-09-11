FBI Releases Photos of 'Person of Interest' in Charlie Kirk's Assassination

The FBI office in Salt Lake City has released a surveillance photograph showing a person of interest in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the agency wrote in a post on X.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

The authorities on Wednesday indicated that the suspect was wearing all-black clothing, a black tactical helmet, a black mask covering his face, and tactical gear. It is believed he fired one shot from a nearby roof using a bolt-action high-powered rifle, then jumped from the roof and fled on foot.

The FBI announced on Thursday that investigators had found video footage, palm prints, and footwear impressions in a wooded area near the scene of the crime. They also found several cartridges with pro-transgender and anti-fascist messages engraved on them.

Utah Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason told reporters on Thursday that law enforcement was able to "track the movements of the shooter." He stated that the authorities also have "good video footage" of the suspect. They have not yet released the footage.

