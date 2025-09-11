FBI Gives Major Update on Charlie Kirk Assassination Investigation

The FBI says they have recovered the weapon used in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The announcement was made on Thursday by Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls during a press conference at Utah Valley University.

"This morning, I can tell you that we have recovered what we believe is the weapon that was used in yesterday's shooting," Bohls said. "It is a high powered bolt action rifle. That rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled. So the FBI laboratory will be analyzing this weapon. Investigators have also collected footwear, the impression of a palm print and forearm imprints for analysis. Now I understand that there are a lot of questions about motive. I assure you that all leads and tips are being fully investigated. As of this morning, we have received more than 130 tips. We thank the community for that. The FBI has brought every resource to bear, and we will continue to do so throughout the course of this investigation."

They have yet to identify or find the suspect, adding that the FBI is "not sure how far he has gone." A man was taken into custody immediately after the shooting, and another was arrested a few hours later, but both have since been released. The first individual, however, now faces charges of obstruction of justice.

The Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Beau Mason, said that the shooter was of college age but did not offer any other identifying details about the assassin.

Mason said the FBI has reviewed footage showing the shooter climbing onto a rooftop overlooking Kirk’s event, then fleeing into a nearby neighborhood after the assassination. Investigators added that they have traced the suspect’s movements and are confident they will be able to locate and arrest him. BREAKING NEWS: The FBI was able to track the assassin.



