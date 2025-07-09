Time's Up for CA: Trump's DOJ Sues Over Title IX Violation

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and the California Department of Education (CDE) for allegedly violating Title IX through illegal sex discrimination.

In the complaint, the Justice Department seeks an immediate injunction against the state's policy that allows biological males to compete in women's sports. California's current policy allows athletes to participate in sports and competitions based on their "gender identity."

“Title IX was enacted over half a century ago to protect women and girls from discrimination. The Justice Department will not stand for policies that deprive girls of their hard-earned athletic trophies and ignore their safety on the field and in private spaces,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon in a press release. “Young women should not have to sacrifice their rights to compete for scholarships, opportunities, and awards on the altar of woke gender ideology.”

Californian officials argue that the state's policy does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, according to Fox News. California is one of five states that saw transgender athletes win championship medals during the 2024-25 high school sports season.

The U.S. Education Department recently found California in violation of Title IX and gave the state a deadline of July 7, 2025, to correct these policies. Both the CDE and CIF refused to sign a resolution agreement that was offered by the Department of Education at the end of June.

“California is on the wrong side of the law and the wrong side of history,” said United States Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California. “Women deserve dignity, respect, and an equal opportunity to compete on their own sports teams. The time for talk is over. California must comply with Title IX and end its civil rights violations against women. No person, no state, is above the law.”

At an event in North Carolina on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom shared his thoughts on transgender athletes competing in girls' and women's sports.

"My position is that I don’t think it’s fair, but I also think it’s demeaning to talk down to people, and to belittle the trans community," said Newsom. "And I don’t like the way the right wing talks about the trans community. These people just want to survive."

Newsom has previously spoken on the issue of fairness in California sports, and the Civil Rights Section of the Justice Department listed his previous statement within their lawsuit.

"In the words of the Governor of California, it is 'deeply unfair' for girls to compete against boys," said the suit filed with the U.S. District Court Central District of California.

“The Governor of California has previously admitted that it is ‘deeply unfair’ to force women and girls to compete with men and boys in competitive sports,” added Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “But not only is it ‘deeply unfair,’ it is also illegal under federal law. This Department of Justice will continue its fight to protect equal opportunities for women and girls in sports.”























