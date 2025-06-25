E-Verify Failed to Detect 76 Illegal Aliens Stealing American Identities

During an enforcement operation at a meat-packing plant, ICE agents arrested over 70 illegal aliens who had gone undetected by the federal registration system used by employers. This was the largest worksite enforcement operation in Nebraska since the beginning of President Trump's administration, according to ICE.

Advertisement

On June 10, ICE detained 76 illegal aliens working at Glenn Valley Foods for allegedly using stolen Social Security numbers and identities to fraudulently obtain employment, wages, and even health benefits. Several of the aliens detained had active local warrants, prior DUI convictions, and had previously been deported.

Despite the illegal status of its employees, Glenn Valley Foods was reportedly 100 percent compliant with E-Verify. Federally-run E-Verify is a digital system that allows employers to confirm that their workers are eligible to work in the United States. The system is designed to evaluate information provided by employees against records held by the Social Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security.

The government has claimed that E-Verify is “the best means available to electronically confirm employment eligibility" for years, according to Judicial Watch. After a multi-agency investigation earlier this month, however, ICE uncovered over 70 instances of identity theft and fraud that had gone undetected by E-Verify.

"There have been individuals who have gone on the record recently referring to the identity thieves we arrested...as ‘good, hardworking, and honest,’” ICE Homeland Security Investigations Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Mark Zito said. “These so-called honest workers have caused an immeasurable amount of financial and emotional hardship for innocent Americans. If pretending to be someone you aren’t in order to steal their lives isn’t blatant, criminal dishonesty, I don’t know what is.”

ICE identified American citizens from California, Texas, Colorado, Missouri, and Pennsylvania who have suffered from identity theft related to the Glenn Valley Foods operation. More than 100 victims have been forced to face "devastating financial, emotional and legal consequences" because of the identity fraud and theft committed, according to the agency's press release.

A disabled resident in Texas who is unable to work struggled to receive their disability payments through Social Security. An illegal alien had stolen their identity and was earning wages at Glenn Valley Foods.

After his identity was stolen, a Pennsylvania man was denied his necessary medical prescriptions. ICE determined that the victim's name and Social Security number had been used illegally by someone to gain their own healthcare benefits through fraudulent employment at Glenn Valley Foods.

In Missouri, a full-time nursing student lost her college tuition assistance after it was fraudulently reported that she was earning too much money. The investigation by ICE revealed that an illegal alien at Glenn Valley Foods was using her Social Security number. She was also unable to renew her Missouri driver's license, because the alien who had stolen her identity had multiple unpaid traffic violations. She remained unable to renew her license, until Homeland Security Investigations, an agency within DHS, contacted the Department of Motor Vehicles on her behalf.

“The criminals who stole these identities didn’t just break the law, they upended lives,” said Zito. “These victims aren’t faceless statistics; they’re real people who are being denied healthcare and have lost educational opportunities.”

Advertisement

The day of the ICE operation, protestors attempted to block law enforcement from carrying out their orders at Glenn Valley Foods. The U.S. Attorney announced that five protestors had been arrested and charged for allegedly attacking law enforcement. Two were additionally charged with "using a deadly or dangerous weapon to assault, resist or impede a federal officer" which can result in a 20 year prison sentence.

“Assaulting a law enforcement officer engaged in their lawful duties or damaging government property is not protected under the First Amendment," said FBI Omaha Field Office Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel. "It is a criminal offense which we will investigate and apprehend those responsible."

Agent Kowel said the investigations are ongoing.