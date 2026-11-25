Residents of 113 South Carolina census tracts could see new businesses, construction and jobs as federal Opportunity Zone incentives take effect January 1.

The designations create paths for new investments in businesses and property in lower-income and rural communities by providing tax benefits to investors who put eligible capital gains into qualified funds that invest in businesses or property in designated areas.

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“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Working Families Tax Cuts permanently renewed and strengthened Opportunity Zones, giving investors, entrepreneurs, and local leaders the long-term certainty they need to commit capital to communities that have been overlooked for too long,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

The updated zones are part of a federal initiative covering 6,576 census tracts across the U.S., including 2,594 tracts in rural areas. The new changes come as the program was made permanent this year following the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill. The update to the landmark anti-poverty legislation also added tax incentives for eligible rural investments and set a schedule for redesignating zones. The zones will keep their designations for 10 years before they’re eligible for redesignation.

An analysis from the Economic Innovation Group found that 22.9 million people live in the new zones nationwide, where the average poverty rate is 26.8 percent, more than double the national average. Meanwhile, the average median family income in these zones is $60,940, putting it well below the national figure.

Treasury’s latest analysis found that qualified funds invested $112 billion in Opportunity Zone property through 2024. These private investment dollars are creating jobs and lifting communities out of poverty.

“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, Qualified Opportunity Zones were permanently extended and expanded by the Working Families Tax Cuts giving states an opportunity to attract long-term investment into underserved, rural, and economically distressed areas,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who authored the original Opportunity Zone law in 2017, said the permanent zones mean “more doors will be opened” for South Carolinians.

“The American Dream should not be limited by your ZIP code, and Opportunity Zones are bringing new possibilities to communities that have been overlooked for far too long,” Scott said. “The proof is in the pudding with more than $110 billion in private-sector investments nationwide, and we are just getting started.”

South Carolina’s Department of Commerce said the Treasury approved all 113 tracts nominated by Gov. Henry McMaster. The state used input from community leaders, economic development officials and the public during the nomination process, and each county with eligible tracts received at least one designation.

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“With all 113 of our Opportunity Zone nominations approved, South Carolina is well-positioned to attract new investment and strengthen local economies,” McMaster said in the announcement.

The designations will take effect 12 days before Gov.-elect Alan Wilson takes office. At his first transition meeting last week, Wilson listed affordability, tax relief, lower utility costs and infrastructure among his priorities, saying his incoming administration’s success would be “measured by results, not announcements or press conferences.”

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