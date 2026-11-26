A former Social Security Administration (SSA) employee has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges connected to a Social Security disability theft scheme.

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Najee Alexander Corbett, 38, of Baltimore, is charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Corbett used his position to access sensitive SSA databases containing benefit claimants’ personally identifiable information.

According to his guilty plea, between January 2023 and July 2024, Corbett willfully devised a scheme to defraud the SSA Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program and individual disability recipients. Through the scheme, Corbett fraudulently obtained SSI benefits designated for other individuals.

CAUGHT: A former Social Security Administration employee allegedly altered the Social Security records of individuals with mental health disorders to receive payments in their names. Thank you, @USAO_MD, for holding these types of fraudsters accountable. https://t.co/Cx6gyF6xtY — National Fraud Enforcement Division (@DOJFraudDiv) November 25, 2026

Corbett selected SSI claimants diagnosed with mental health disorders and then altered their Social Security record to receive payments in their names. Corbett changed the date of the claimants’ benefit eligibility in SSA’s database, which generated back payments in the claimants’ names. Corbett changed the claimants’ bank accounts to accounts he controlled. Additionally, for one claimant, Corbett listed his personal residential mailing address, causing the SSI check to be mailed to his home.

Specifically, in 2003 and 2012, the mother of a victim — who was diagnosed with organic, mental, mood, and affective disorders — applied for SSI benefits on her son’s behalf. Then in February 2023, the victim’s mother visited the Baltimore SSA office where Corbett worked to inquire about her son’s SSI disability benefits. After the victim’s mother’s inquiry, Corbett unlawfully accessed the victim’s Social Security record and changed the banking information to an account he controlled. Between February 2023 and July 2024, Corbett accessed the victim’s record approximately 436 times.

Additionally, Corbett preyed on a female victim suffering from multiple mental health disorders. In January 2023, the victim, with assistance from her family, visited the Baltimore SSA office where Corbett worked to inquire about receiving SSI disability payments. After Corbett interviewed her, he unlawfully accessed her Social Security record. Between January and April 2023, Corbett conducted approximately 207 transactions in the victim’s SSA record, including directing payments into bank accounts he controlled. Corbett also accessed and modified the victim’s SSA record to inaccurately reflect that she was deceased.

Through the scheme, Corbett received $116,537.62 in SSI disability payments and retained $71,304.62.

Corbett faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and a mandatory two years — which runs consecutively to any other sentence — for aggravated identity theft. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district judge determines sentencing after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing is set for Thursday, Feb. 18, 2027, at 1 PM

This prosecution is part of the Trump Administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the guilty plea with Special Agent in Charge Norman Jenkins, Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General (SSA OIG) – Philadelphia Field Division.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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For more information on the Department’s response to the pandemic, please visit justice.gov/coronavirus. Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

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