Community College Professor Pleads Guilty to Stealing $150K in COVID Loans

A Robeson County woman engaged in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) by submitting a false loan application to steal $150,000, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

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Pamela Humphrey, 44, a Fayetteville Tech Community College Professor, faces a maximum term of 30 years in prison, a $1,000,000 fine, and a forfeiture money judgment of $150,000 when sentenced later this year.

“While the government stopped doling out billions in easy COVID loans, this office remains vigilant to hold fraudsters accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle. “Any person who steals taxpayers’ dollars can expect us to find them, investigate them, and convict them. Then they will pay it back while in prison. Cheaters. Never. Win.”

Humphrey submitted a fraudulent EIDL loan application for a business located in Robeson County. Humphrey made false representations including the number of employees and the gross revenue of her business in order to obtain the government COVID loan.

Following approval of the loan application, the SBA disbursed the funds into a personal account controlled by Humphrey.

Fayetteville Tech Community College Professor Stole $150,000 in Phony Covid Loan Pleads Guilty 👍🫆🦈🎯🔍🔐 “While the government stopped doling out billions in easy Covid loans, this office remains vigilant to hold fraudsters accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle. “Any person who steals taxpayers’ dollars can expect us to find them, investigate them, and convict them. Then they will pay it back while in prison. Cheaters. Never. Win.” Read full press release at: https://t.co/0GVefFHUNT — USAO_EDNC (@USAO_EDNC) November 2, 2026

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Jones accepted the guilty plea from the Defendant. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) investigated the case.

🚨COVID FRAUD: PROFESSOR STOLE $150,000 IN TAXPAYER DOLLARS North Carolina chemistry instructor Pamela Humphrey pleaded guilty to conspiracy for stealing $150,000 in fake SBA COVID loans. The 44-year-old Robeson County resident taught chemistry classes at a local community college. She filed a bogus application claiming a business there needed relief money. Funds arrived in an account she personally controlled after she inflated worker numbers and revenue totals. Magistrate Judge Robert Jones took the plea for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The Eastern District of North Carolina case 7:26-CR-49-FL awaits sentencing this year. Maximum exposure includes three decades behind bars plus a million-dollar fine and full repayment of the sum. U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle stated, "Any person who steals taxpayers' dollars can expect us to find them, investigate them, and convict them." FBI agents and IRS criminal investigators built the case announced in New Bern on November 2. — 🦋Simi🦋🇺🇸 (@Simi28_) November 6, 2026

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A copy of this press release is located on our website. Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 7:26-CR-49-FL.

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