Security Guard Fatally Shoots Armed Man Who Killed Woman at Tampa Citibank Campus

[Editor's note: this story contains graphic video of a shooting. Viewer discretion is advised]

Newly released video shows a security guard fatally shooting a man who barged into a Citibank building in Tampa, Florida, at 12:11 PM on Wednesday. The man, identified as Jacob Pearson, fatally shot a woman over a delinquent $2,500 credit card debt before he was shot by a security officer.

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Surveillance video shows a man driving a vehicle through a gate. Then he walked into a building carrying a rifle.

Hours earlier, he threatened to shoot up the building over a court summons for debt.

WATCH: Newly released CCTV footage shows Citibank 'HERO' security guard John Fraley taking down the active shooter in Tampa, Florida. https://t.co/IEw0adGhFU — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) November 5, 2026

Sheriff Chronister on JOHN FRALEY, the marine veteran who took down the CitiBank shooter: “He didn't have to stop. He could have run and protected his own life, too. He took up a tactical position when he saw the suspect coming and made a decision." This man is a HERO.🫡 https://t.co/Tq8eOYLlFH — Kiki Danger (@itskikidanger) November 5, 2026

Law enforcement thanked the security guard for protecting the roughly 3,200 other people on the campus.

"John Fraley confronted this suspect and is a hero, plain and simple. In a moment when most people would run away from danger, this guard ran toward it and stopped the threat within minutes of the first shots being fired," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "With more than 3,200 people on that campus, there is no doubt that these quick and courageous actions saved lives. We are deeply grateful to the entire Citibank security team for their training, their preparedness, and their bravery under unimaginable pressure."

SURVEILLANCE CAM from CITIBANK COMPLEX shooting yesterday. We can see Jacob Pearson drive his car through and enter the building. Released by HSCO via press conference https://t.co/4qvCayb7eA — Kiki Danger (@itskikidanger) November 5, 2026

🚨Sabal Center Shooting Update🚨 HCSO is conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting at Sabal Center in Tampa. At 12:11 p.m., our 911 Dispatch Center received calls of shots fired. Deputies arrived within one minute and entered the building. Inside the cafeteria, a Citibank armed security guard shot the suspect, who was later pronounced deceased at TGH. One victim was pronounced deceased on scene. More than 3,200 people were on campus. More than 400 law enforcement personnel responded, including 367 HCSO deputies. We are grateful to all our partners. “This was a tragic situation where a victim was killed by an individual who was intent on killing as many people as possible," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Thanks to the brave actions by the security team on-site and more than 365 deputies, this unhinged suspect was stopped before he could harm anyone else.” If you have video of the incident, submit it here: https://t.co/yahfJPrK4O — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 5, 2026

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🚨 VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED 🚨 Tampa, FL — Exclusive footage sent to me by an anonymous Citibank employee from today’s shooting at the Citibank Center in Brandon (Tampa area). The active threat has ended — the shooter was killed. The video shows a man with his shirt open holding a rifle as people run, with a voiceover saying the gunman just shot somebody in the head. No gore, no graphic violence, and no cursing in the clip. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the suspect is dead and one victim is dead. Hundreds of deputies responded to the scene. Prayers for the victim and their family. 🙏🏽 — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) November 4, 2026

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