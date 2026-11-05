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Security Guard Fatally Shoots Armed Man Who Killed Woman at Tampa Citibank Campus

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Nov 05, 2026 9:00 PM
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Security Guard Fatally Shoots Armed Man Who Killed Woman at Tampa Citibank Campus
AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

[Editor's note: this story contains graphic video of a shooting. Viewer discretion is advised]

Newly released video shows a security guard fatally shooting a man who barged into a Citibank building in Tampa, Florida, at 12:11 PM on Wednesday. The man, identified as Jacob Pearson, fatally shot a woman over a delinquent $2,500 credit card debt before he was shot by a security officer.

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Surveillance video shows a man driving a vehicle through a gate. Then he walked into a building carrying a rifle.

Hours earlier, he threatened to shoot up the building over a court summons for debt. 

Law enforcement thanked the security guard for protecting the roughly 3,200 other people on the campus. 

"John Fraley confronted this suspect and is a hero, plain and simple. In a moment when most people would run away from danger, this guard ran toward it and stopped the threat within minutes of the first shots being fired," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "With more than 3,200 people on that campus, there is no doubt that these quick and courageous actions saved lives. We are deeply grateful to the entire Citibank security team for their training, their preparedness, and their bravery under unimaginable pressure."

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News Topics CRIME | FLORIDA | GUN VIOLENCE | MASS SHOOTING | VIDEO
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