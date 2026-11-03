Maryland Woman Indicted on 38 Counts in Alleged $109K D.C. Medicaid Fraud Scheme

Camille Aba, 32, a Maryland resident, was recently on 18 counts of first-degree felony fraud, 18 counts of first-degree theft, one count of first-degree misdemeanor fraud and one count of second-degree theft related to fraudulent billing submitted to the D.C.’s Medicaid program.

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The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

A felony status conference is scheduled for December 16, 2026. No trial date has been set.

According to the government’s evidence, Aba was employed by Family Wellness Center as a community support worker (CSW) from 2022-2023. As a CSW, her job was to provide various support services to Medicaid beneficiaries who were clients of Family Wellness Center.

The government alleges that Aba committed fraud and theft by submitting falsified claims to Family Wellness Center. The D.C. Department of Health Care Finance (DHCF) began investigating Aba after the Washington Post published a story regarding a suspect who allegedly shot two people on a DC bus. Aba claimed that she provided services to the suspect days before the shooting but later changed her notes to claim that she did not speak with him. Upon further investigation, it was found that Aba not only failed to provide services to the suspected shooter but also failed to provide services to numerous beneficiaries. Through these schemes, Aba caused DHCF, a DC Medicaid agency, to pay over $109,000 for services that she did not provide.

A grand jury indicted a Maryland woman on Wednesday on dozens of charges related to billing the District’s Medicaid program for services she did not provide while working at a behavioral health center in Southeast D.C. https://t.co/7rYiuEK7LP — The Washington Sun Metro (@washsunmetro) October 29, 2026

This case is being investigated by the D.C. Office of the Inspector General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Major Crimes Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Linda Monroe.

Joining the announcement was Matthew Wilcoxson, Interim Inspector General for the District of Columbia.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”). The Fraud Division is laser-focused on investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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The Department of Justice’s Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in federal districts across the country, has charged more than 6,200 defendants who collectively billed federal healthcare programs and private insurers more than $45 billion since 2007. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, are taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in healthcare fraud schemes. More information can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/health-care-fraud-unit.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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