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Truck Plows Into Wichita Soccer Field, Leaving Two Dead and Others Wounded

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 17, 2026 6:29 PM
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Truck Plows Into Wichita Soccer Field, Leaving Two Dead and Others Wounded
Townhall Media

At least two people are dead, and many more are injured after a truck was driven into a soccer field in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday. 

At 3:25 PM, police received 911 calls that a vehicle drove through the Stryker Sports Complex, Police Aaron Moses, executive officer with the Wichita Police Department, told the media. 

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The driver of the vehicle is in custody. 

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News Topics CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | KANSAS | MASS SHOOTING | SPORTS
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