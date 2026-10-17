Truck Plows Into Wichita Soccer Field, Leaving Two Dead and Others Wounded

At least two people are dead, and many more are injured after a truck was driven into a soccer field in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday.

At 3:25 PM, police received 911 calls that a vehicle drove through the Stryker Sports Complex, Police Aaron Moses, executive officer with the Wichita Police Department, told the media.

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The driver of the vehicle is in custody.

WPD is investigating a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle. There is no further ongoing threat at this time. We will provide further updates when we have additional information. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) October 17, 2026

BREAKING: Mass Casualty event occurring in Wichita, Ks. Two juveniles in a truck ran through a soccer field during a game. 2 dead, one child and an adult. Driver is in custody. https://t.co/OV9PnhT0iM — The Daily Discourse (@TheDDiscourse) October 17, 2026

WICHITA MASS CASUALTY INCIDENT: - Several 911 calls at 3:25pm local time - Vehicle drives through soccer game - 2 dead, multiple injuries - Vehicle on scene - Driver in custody - No ongoing threat https://t.co/EC7Op3Sr73 — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) October 17, 2026

BREAKING: A driver in a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck has MOWED down at least 13 people on the youth soccer fields at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas. Two are feared dead, five are in critical condition, and six others are injured, according to scanner reports by @wichitafireorg. Wichita Police: “WPD is investigating a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle. There is no further ongoing threat at this time. We will provide further updates when we have additional information." — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 17, 2026

💥 3:26PM - SEVERAL DEAD, MULTIPLE INJURED AFTER VEHICLE DRIVES ONTO FIELD! 2999 N Greenwich Rd - Stryker Sports Complex Multiple Callers "They're reporting 10 people have been hit. A vehicle drove through the field." At least one person is having CPR p… https://t.co/yDQhmpPOPl — Wichita News Flash (@ICTNewsFlash) October 17, 2026





UPDATE | 2999 N Greenwich Rd | Stryker Sports Complex | EMS has a final triage: 2 Code Black 5 Code Red 6 Code Yellow Patients are an unknown mix of adults and juveniles | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) October 17, 2026





#BREAKING Wichita police respond to ‘mass casualty’ incident involving vehicle at Stryker Sports Complex #kwch12 https://t.co/pngRJVMCuj — KWCH 12 News (@KWCH12) October 17, 2026

Mass Casualty Incident at Stryker Sports Complex – Wichita Kansas Wichita Police are investigating a mass casualty incident after a vehicle struck a group of people on the youth soccer fields at Stryker Sports Complex (2999 N. Greenwich Rd.) Saturday afternoon. WPD stated: “WPD is investigating a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle. There is no further ongoing threat at this time. We will provide further updates when we have additional information.” Patients are a mix of adults and juveniles. Witnesses told local media a black pickup truck drove through the fields and struck multiple people before stopping farther down. The nearby KSHSAA girls flag football state championship has been suspended for the weekend. First responders remain on scene. This is a developing story. — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) October 17, 2026

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