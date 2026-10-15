Russian National Extradited From Sweden to Face Charges in Export Scheme

Alexander Suvorov, 52, a Russian national, has been charged by a criminal complaint with three counts related to the unlawful export of microelectronic components from the United States to Russia via a front company based in Hong Kong.

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Suvorov was extradited from Sweden to the Northern District of New York on October 15 and is expected to have his initial appearance on October 16 in Albany, New York.

The complaint filed against Suvorov alleges that between about March 2022 and April 2023, Suvorov led an illicit procurement network responsible for unlawfully exporting U.S. electronic components out of the United States to Russia.

“Those, like the defendant, as alleged, who seek to enrich themselves by evading economic sanctions on Russia, must understand that their actions carry serious consequences and will not be tolerated,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III for the Northern District of New York. “My office, working together with the FBI and the Department of Commerce, will continue to aggressively prosecute these types of cases and hold offenders accountable to the fullest extent of the law. This historic extradition shows that we will fly over 3,800 miles to locate and bring to justice those who threaten national security.”

One of the procurement network’s main goals was to fraudulently obtain dual-use electronic components — that is, electronic components with both civilian and military applications — from U.S. companies for shipment to Russia.

“Alexander Suvorov was the alleged mastermind behind an international procurement network that illegally supplied buyers in Russia with American-made electronic components that have military applications,” said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division. “His extradition to face charges here in the U.S. demonstrates the FBI's commitment to keeping sensitive, export-controlled technology out of the hands of the Russian military. We will continue working with our law enforcement, intelligence, private sector, and international partners to bring to justice all who attempt to arm our adversaries at the expense of our citizens and our national security.”

As alleged in the complaint, Suvorov’s primary role in the procurement network was to maintain front companies based in Hong Kong, including GS Group Limited, which the procurement network used to order electronic components from U.S. companies in an effort to conceal that the end users of the components were in Russia, and to then transship, via Hong Kong, the components from the U.S. companies to the end users in Russia.

“The Bureau of Industry and Security is committed to strong enforcement,” said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Carson of the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security New York Field Office. “Working closely with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to uncover and disrupt illicit procurement and diversion networks wherever they operate.”

Suvorov and his companies are also alleged to have sent multiple wires to various U.S. companies to pay for the electronic components. Some of the components unlawfully purchased and exported to Russia by Suvorov and his procurement network can be used in military communication and radar systems, as well as precision location systems.

Count 1 of the complaint alleges conspiracy to commit international promotional money laundering and carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $500,000. Count 2 alleges conspiracy to commit outbound smuggling and carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Count 3 alleges conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA) and carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $1,000,000. A federal district judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

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The FBI and Department of Commerce are investigating the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs secured the extradition of Suvorov with the assistance of the Swedish Authorities.

Trial Attorney Garrett Coyle of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Belliss for the Northern District of New York are prosecuting the case.

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