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59 Percent of Democrats Back a Military Coup, and Their Candidates Don't Want to Talk About It

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 30, 2026 7:30 PM
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59 Percent of Democrats Back a Military Coup, and Their Candidates Don't Want to Talk About It
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

A poll shows that 59 percent of Democrat voters favor a military coup against President Donald Trump. 

Townhall caught up with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Cait Conley, who is running for a House seat in New York’s 17th district. We asked whether they stand with the Democrat voters who support a military coup against Trump. 

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Kelly said “no,” and Conley didn’t respond. 

The polling conducted by the Center for Strategic Politics tested five routes for Trump to leave office. About 75 percent of Democrat respondents said they would feel "very positive" if Trump was impeached and convicted by both houses of Congress and removed from office. About 70 percent of Democrats said they would feel "very positive" if Trump was declared unfit using the 25th Amendment. 

About 45 percent of Democrat respondents said they would feel "very positive" if Trump died overnight in his sleep. About 43 percent of Democrats said they would feel "very positive" if a military coup removed Trump from office, with another 16 percent who said they would respond "somewhat positive" to the coup. About 23 percent of respondents said they would react "very positive" if Trump was assassinated while speaking at a rally. 

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The polling follows multiple high-profile assassinations. 

President Trump has survived at least five assassination attempts since 2024; Charlie Kirk was assassinated in 2025, and Luigi Mangione killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | MARK KELLY | MILITARY | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT
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