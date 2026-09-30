59 Percent of Democrats Back a Military Coup, and Their Candidates Don't Want to Talk About It

A poll shows that 59 percent of Democrat voters favor a military coup against President Donald Trump.

Townhall caught up with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Cait Conley, who is running for a House seat in New York’s 17th district. We asked whether they stand with the Democrat voters who support a military coup against Trump.

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Kelly said “no,” and Conley didn’t respond.

59% of Democrats support a military coup against Trump.



Mark Kelly and Cait Conley (NY-17) were asked if they stand with their voter base.



Kelly was at least able to muster a 'no,' but his face told a different story.



Conley raced to her car and SPED OFF.



ROUGH. pic.twitter.com/eB88Wb4auT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2026

The polling conducted by the Center for Strategic Politics tested five routes for Trump to leave office. About 75 percent of Democrat respondents said they would feel "very positive" if Trump was impeached and convicted by both houses of Congress and removed from office. About 70 percent of Democrats said they would feel "very positive" if Trump was declared unfit using the 25th Amendment.

About 45 percent of Democrat respondents said they would feel "very positive" if Trump died overnight in his sleep. About 43 percent of Democrats said they would feel "very positive" if a military coup removed Trump from office, with another 16 percent who said they would respond "somewhat positive" to the coup. About 23 percent of respondents said they would react "very positive" if Trump was assassinated while speaking at a rally.

A new survey found that 59 % of Democrats would favor a military coup to remove President Donald Trump from office. All it took was four years out of power for these Democratic voters to embrace a coup d’état to negate the results of the last election...https://t.co/F4w4VvluPW — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 24, 2026

The polling follows multiple high-profile assassinations.

President Trump has survived at least five assassination attempts since 2024; Charlie Kirk was assassinated in 2025, and Luigi Mangione killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

A new survey found that 59 % of Democrats would favor a military coup to remove President Donald Trump from office. All it took was four years out of power for these Democratic voters to embrace a coup d’état to negate the results of the last election...https://t.co/F4w4VvluPW — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 24, 2026

55% of Democrats would be happy if Trump died in his sleep



59% want a military coup



32% want him publicly ass*ssinated



Dark times. https://t.co/et0KlclYt1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 22, 2026

The Socialist Left has a SERIOUS mental illness.



32% of Democrats support the assassination of the President.

55% support him dying in his sleep.

59% support a military coup.



This is not about politics anymore. It’s about SANITY vs INSANITY. https://t.co/lW9d8MNupL — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) September 22, 2026

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59% of Dems think a military coup is needed against Trump. These are the people we need to keep out of office. pic.twitter.com/cLFS7GRf9x — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) September 29, 2026

These numbers are insane:



32 percent of Democrats support the assassination of the president.



55 percent support him dying in his sleep



59 support support a military coup



The radicalization of the Democratic Party continues to be a story we ignore at our own peril. https://t.co/3VriVaNteJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2026

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